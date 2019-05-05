Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Darrel Clark "Bub" Elvrum. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Darrel was born June 12, 1930, in Clallam Bay, to Tom and Esther (Hanson) Elvrum and was a member of the Makah Indian Tribe. He passed away on April 15, 2019, in Sequim.



He grew up, in Neah Bay, with his two brothers, where he played football for the Neah Bay High School team. His parents, Tom and Esther Elvrum, owned Elvrum's Diner where Bub worked helping with maintenance.



Bub enjoyed spending a great deal of time at the Hoko River with his grandmother, Elizabeth (Colby) Hanson, where he learned about the Makah history and traditional ways.



Beginning in July 1947, he spent three years in the USAF 22nd Bombardment Group, (one of the first Army Air Force Units to be deployed into the Pacific Theatre after Pearl Harbor), also serving in Okinawa. He received the Occupation of Japan Medal and an honorable discharge on July 16, 1950.



Darrel returned to Neah Bay and went to work for Crown Zellerbach in Sekui. In 1953, he married Mary Tryon and they went on to have four children. The couple divorced in 1971.



His career also included work at the Makah Air Force Station as a carpenter and an engineering equipment operator, self employment, and as a heavy equipment operator building logging roads.



He married Mary Louise Steadman, in 1974. They lived on Lake Sutherland for 30 years. Darrel and Mary spent much of their time at the lake working on their property and also enjoyed camping and exploring the Northwest together. They sold their property at the lake and moved to Sequim, in 2005, where they and their poodle, Joey, lived for ten years.



Mary passed away in 2015. Darrel moved to The Fifth Avenue retirement center where he made many friends and kept them entertained with his stories, humor, and caring way.



Darrel will be sorely missed by those whose lives he touched.



Darrel was preceded in death by his parents, Tom and Esther Elvrum; brother, Leonard Elvrum; sister, Darlene Elvrum; wife, Mary Elvrum; and grandson, Daniel Elvrum Jr.



Darrel is survived by his brother, Marvin (Jane) Elvrum; children, Darrel (aka Dill) Elvrum, Dan (Serena) Elvrum, Troy Elvrum, and Valynn (Dennis) Danielak; stepchildren, Jeff (Patti) Steadman, Jerry (Rose) Steadman, Marcy Lynn (Steadman) and Marka Steadman; 12 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren.



A Celebration of Life service will be held in Neah Bay, May 10th, at 1:00 PM, at the Assembly of God Church. A dinner will immediately follow the service at the Community Hall.

