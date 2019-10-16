Darrel James Winters passed away from cancer, in Clallam Bay, on October 6, 2019.
He was born on January 24, 1959, in Redwood City, California, to Jay and Veleria (Marks) Winters.
After high school, Darrel worked as a landscaper. His interests included camping and music.
He was preceded in death by his grandparents; and parents, Jay and Velerie Winters.
Darrel is survived by brothers, Jay (Jenni) Winters, Dean (Pamela) Winters, Daniel (Ruth) Winters, and Loren Winters.
There will be a memorial at Dean and Pam's house, in Clallam Bay, on October 19th, at 1 PM.
Published in The Peninsula Daily News from Oct. 16 to Oct. 17, 2019