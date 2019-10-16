Darrel James Winters (1959 - 2019)
Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Darrel James Winters.
Service Information
Memorial service
Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019
1:00 PM
Dean and Pam's house
Clallam Bay, WA
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

Darrel James Winters passed away from cancer, in Clallam Bay, on October 6, 2019.

He was born on January 24, 1959, in Redwood City, California, to Jay and Veleria (Marks) Winters.

After high school, Darrel worked as a landscaper. His interests included camping and music.

He was preceded in death by his grandparents; and parents, Jay and Velerie Winters.

Darrel is survived by brothers, Jay (Jenni) Winters, Dean (Pamela) Winters, Daniel (Ruth) Winters, and Loren Winters.

There will be a memorial at Dean and Pam's house, in Clallam Bay, on October 19th, at 1 PM.
Published in The Peninsula Daily News from Oct. 16 to Oct. 17, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.