Lower Elwha Klallam tribal member Darrell Wayne Charles Sr. died at Olympic Medical Center.
He was 67.
Services: There will be a private family service, he will be interred at Place Road Tribal Cemetery in Port Angeles.
Drennan and Ford Funeral Home, Port Angeles, is in charge of arrangements.
www.drennanford.com
Published in Peninsula Daily News on Jun. 11, 2020.