Service Information Celebration of Life 12:30 PM - 3:30 PM Sequim Prairie Garden Club 387 E. Washington St Sequim , WA

It is with mixed emotion that we announce the passing of Darren Duane Lyle Huether-Dale. Darren reached the end of his valiant battle with colon cancer in the early morning hours on Tuesday, July 30, 2019.



Darren, we love you and will miss you, with the immeasurable vastness of the universe!



Darren graduated from Darrington High School in June of 2011. His work ethic started before he even graduated, as he worked for the Darrington local hardware store while going to school. Throughout his short life he worked for the Hampton Lumber Company, Plats Plus and the Gordon Company. While working between Plats Plus and the Gordon Company, Darren pursued and obtained his Crane Operators License.



Darren's work ethic never wavered through his countless doctors appointments, chemo and radiation sessions or continuous pain. Until it became impossible for him, he was adamant that, "No one was to stack his firewood;" A Work Ethic worthy of the Hall of Fame!



Throughout Darren's life he wielded an energy that caused everyone to gravitate toward him. No matter what challenge presented itself to him, he never let it slow him down, or stop him from doing what was important to him. He was a humble example to live by and everyone he came in contact with is a better person for it.



Born into a multi-generational racing family, racing cars was part of his DNA and as so, he grew up at the race track cheering on his two biggest heros; his Grandpa Ralph and his Dad.



As he got older, he could always be found in the garage with Grandpa or Dad, working on the countless number of race cars. Finally the day came when he was ready to get behind the steering wheel of that #73 race car. Darren was a natural at it and it showed in every race he ran.



Darren is survived by the greatest love of his life, his daughter, Paislee Lane Huether, of Darrington; his dad, Amos Dale and step-mom, Tammy Dale; his mother, Sheila Huether; brothers, Jayson and Brandan Dale; sister, Bristol Barden; and step-sister, Kayla Heckathorn, all of Port Angeles; his maternal grandparents, Ralph and Karen Huether, of Darrington; paternal grandparents, Lori Dowdle, Brian Dowdle (deceased) and Dave Dale, of Port Angeles; fiancée, Madison Gandee; his aunts; uncles; cousins; nephews; and a vast amount of loving friends.



A Celebration of Life Gathering for Darren's friends and family will be held on September 14, 2019, from 12:30-3:30 PM at the Sequim Prairie Garden Club, 387 E. Washington St., Sequim, WA 98382. Published in The Peninsula Daily News on Aug. 11, 2019

