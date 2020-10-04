Darryl S. Rumble was born in Santa Monica, California to Earl and Dorothy (Donnelly) Rumble.



He was the younger brother of Elliott Rumble. He was raised in Palmdale, California and graduated from Antelope Valley High School.



In 1954 he married Carol Lee Merriman. Though the marriage didn't last, they had two beautiful daughters together, Karen Lynn and Candi Lee.



Darryl worked for the US Postal Service for many years before beginning a twenty five-year career with Safeway. He eventually managed several stores along the I-5 corridor and retired in 1987.



He moved to Port Angeles to be near his mother and stepfather. He married Belinda (Brown-Tschirgi) in 1988 and then enjoyed several careers in Port Angeles.



He managed the AM/PM stores in Port Angeles and Sequim where he was highly respected for his work ethic and keeping the businesses accident free for over five years, retiring from this career in 1998.



He worked as an activities assistant at Adult Action Center (now Encore) before becoming a bailiff in Clallam County Superior Court. He loved this experience and made many good friends while there. He then became a security guard with the Port of Port Angeles and loved this experience even more. He retired from the Port in January 2019 after working there for more than eleven years. He was eighty three years old. He loved working. It was his super power.



Darryl also loved sports and played fast-pitch softball when he was younger, pitching tirelessly in many tournaments throughout northern California. He loved the Los Angeles Angels, following them from their Pacific Coast League days up until his passing.



He had a brush with a career in major league baseball with the Boston Red Sox in the 1950s. He enjoyed college football, pro football, and golf as well.



Darryl loved and appreciated his family and many friends and co-workers. Most importantly, he loved the Lord and is now walking with his Savior Jesus.



Darryl is survived by his wife Belinda, his daughter Karen (Ken) Poulsom, five grandchildren(Heather and David Poulsom; Philip Lacoste, Brian and Christopher Techau), many great grandchildren (most notably James Poulsom, his special buddy), his brother Elliott (Susann) Rumble, his stepfather Laurence Owen, and his cousin Pat Privatt.



Darryl was predeceased by his father Earl, his daughter Candi Rumble Lacoste Techau, and his mother Dorothy.



According to Darryl's wishes, there will be no services. Darryl was a passionate supporter of Samaritan's Purse, PO Box 3000, Boone, NC 28607-3000.

