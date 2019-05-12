Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for David Alan Mathis. View Sign Service Information North Kitsap Baptist Church 20516 Little Valley Rd NE Poulsbo, WA 98370 Memorial service 1:00 PM North Kitsap Baptist Church Send Flowers Obituary

David Alan Mathis, 79, of Port Ludlow, passed away on April 25, 2019. He was born on August 15, 1939, to Floyd and Maudie (Allen) Mathis,



Dave went on to graduate from Puyallup High School, and attend Yakima Valley Community College and Bates Vocational School, in Tacoma.



Dave honorably served his county in the US Air Force, from 1959-1963, and was stationed in Japan.



He married Martha Sawyer on May 15, 1965, in Tacoma.



Dave worked at the Naval Undersea Warfare Center, in Keyport, as an Electronic Technician, and retired after 26 years. Dave also served as the Bridgehaven Water District Manager at Port Ludlow from 1995-2019.



He was a member of North Kitsap Baptist Church, and in his spare time, enjoyed sailing, RVing with family, and bird watching.



David is preceded in death by his parents.



David's memory will live on with his loving wife of nearly 54 years, Marti, of Port Ludlow; sons, Kyle Alan (Kathy) Mathis, of Santa Cruz, Bolivia, and Korben Aaron (Jonna) Mathis of Poulsbo; daughter, Kristine Ann (Chris) Vernon-Cole, of Poulsbo; brother, Ron Mathis, of Arizona; sister, Susan Kandle, of Puyallup; eight grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.



A memorial service will be held at North Kitsap Baptist Church on Saturday, May 18th, at 1:00 PM.



Memorial donations can be made to North Kitsap Baptist Church, Steve and Cathy Crawford Ministry, 20516 Little Valley Rd., Poulsbo, WA 98370.



An online memorial can be seen at



Published in The Peninsula Daily News on May 12, 2019

