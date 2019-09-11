Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for David E. Calkins. View Sign Service Information Celebration of Life 12:00 PM - 4:00 PM Sons of Norway Hall Port Angeles , WA View Map Send Flowers Obituary

David E. Calkins, 55, passed away from esophageal cancer, at Seattle's Swedish Hospital, on September 2, 2019.



David was born on March 6, 1964, to Herbert and Marie (Kellen) Calkins, in Farmington, New Mexico.



He moved to the Olympic Peninsula in 1988. He was a professional HVAC worker for most of his life and was a member of the Metal Workers Local Union 66.



On March 15, 2014, David married Phyllis Parkhurst.



David was preceded in death by maternal grandparents, Walter and Adeline Kellen and paternal grandparents, John and Pearl Calkins.



He is survived by wife, Phyllis of Lynnwood; daughters, Kristina Bullington-Evans and husband, Eric Evans of Port Angeles and Michelle Calkins; step-daughters, Kristina, Sheri (Brent) and Katie (Steve); parents, Herb and Marie Calkins of Port Angeles; sisters, Candy Bradshaw of Port Angeles, Cindy Calkins of Farmington, New Mexico, Corel Miller of Baryfield, Colorado and Cheryl Howard of Farmington, New Mexico; grandchildren, Piper Bullington and Harley Bullington, Jr. of Port Angeles and Silas David Calkins; seven step-grandchildren; and one step-great-grandchild.



There will be a Celebration of Life on Saturday, September 14, 12-4 PM, at the Sons of Norway Hall, in Port Angeles.

