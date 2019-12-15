Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for David Lee Hill. View Sign Service Information St Luke's Episcopal Church 525 N 5th Ave Sequim, WA 98382 Send Flowers Obituary

Losing a 30-year battle with heart disease, David passed away just after his 73rd birthday. Born and raised in Sacramento, California, David was the third son of Vern and Irene Hill. He graduated from Encina High School, in 1965, and American River College, in 1967, with an AS degree in Heavy Equipment Mechanics and Welding.



David married high school sweetheart, Christine Chapman, in 1966 while in college. After graduation, he began his mechanical career with Weaver Tractor Company in Sacramento. Son Sean was born in 1968 and soon thereafter, David began his 35 year career with CalTrans in El Centro, California.



He loved flying RC sail planes so he and the family traveled around to compete in the various events.



In 1971, David transferred to the CalTrans Equipment Shop in Ukiah, California, for the next 32 years where son Christopher was born, in 1974.



While in Ukiah, David and Christine started the Mendo-Lake Scottish Cultural Society where they actively participated with their clans at all the Scottish games in northern California. The MLSCS had Scottish dancing classes, bagpipe classes, and a Living History Reenactment Guild of Clan Frasier. David cut a fine figure in both modern and ancient kilt.



Retiring in 2003, soon afterwards David and Christine moved to Sequim and found themselves volunteering as park hosts for Oregon State Parks in Brookings, Oregon, for several years and restoring his mother's 1955 T-bird. They actively participated with the Puget Sound Early Birds T-bird Club.



David was preceded in death by his parents; brother Ken (Barbara); and sister-in-law, Bobbi.



Surviving him is his wife, Christine; brother, Ron (Dorain) of Coeur D'Alene, Idaho; son, Sean (Rebecca) of Paris, Texas; son, Christopher (Bob)of SeaTac; and granddaughters, Kylie and Haley of Texas; and six nephews.



There will be no services but a private family inurnment at the columbarium of St. Luke's Episcopal Church in Sequim sometime this summer.



Published in The Peninsula Daily News on Dec. 15, 2019

