David Robert Richardson passed away surrounded by family on February 16, 2020, in Port Angeles.

David was born to William and Elizabeth Richardson in Port Angeles and attended Crescent School in Joyce. He graduated with a Bachelor's degree in History from Seattle Pacific University and a Masters of Theological Studies from Columbia Seminary.

David loved being outdoors; his younger years fishing, backpacking in the Olympics and later organic gardening.

Throughout his life his passions for classical music and his compassion for others were demonstrated in many ways. The highlight of his musical involvement was singing Handel's Messiah with the Atlanta Symphony in which he had a solo part.

His faith fueled his compassion for people as demonstrated by his involvement in humanitarian efforts in Jamaica, reconciliation projects in Bosnia, teaching Hawaiian and Micronesian 6th and 7th grade students in Hawaii, love and work with the homeless in Atlanta, and in his support of friends and family at the times of pain and crisis in their lives.

A Celebration of Life will be held at Joyce Bible Church on March 8th at 3:00 PM.

The family requests that in lieu of flowers and/or cards – David's memory and commitment to those in need be honored and supported by donations given to the Samaritan's Fund for Children at: https://sampur.se/2Th4UKT

The family would like to acknowledge and thank the doctors and staff at Olympic Medical Center for the wonderful care and concern demonstrated to David and the family during this difficult time.