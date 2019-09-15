Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for David Wayne Vedin. View Sign Service Information Celebration of Life 3:30 PM Salt Creek Recreation Send Flowers Obituary

David Wayne Vedin passed away at home on the afternoon of July 24, 2019, after 20 years of pulmonary issues.



David was born in Port Angeles on May 9, 1956. He attended schools in Port Angeles and Sequim.



He enlisted in the US



In 1979, David met the love of his life, DyAnn Macomber. Over the next 40 years, the two raised an amazing daughter and made many memories that will be forever cherished.



For 25 years, David worked for Macomber Meats. He was known as, "Dave Macomber" or "Killer Dave." He took great pride in his job as a slaughterer and meat cutter; he was good at it and always willing to teach and share a laugh or two.



He also worked for land management companies where he met a variety of people who soon became friends.



Many mornings were spent with his buddies, "shooting the bull."



Hunting and fishing were his favorite pastimes. The family camped wherever he could go fishing; from opening trout season throughout the summer.



On one of those fishing trips, David caught a 163 pound halibut at Silver King. In 1986, he caught the largest salmon he ever caught. This was the same year his daughter, DaLaca Jeanne was born.



David cherished his family and was a generous man with his time and talents. He was a great cook and shared many portions with friends, family and neighbors. One of his specialties was jerky and people would call him, "Jerky man."



He loved the times he spent with his nephew, Denver and family, playing pool, always willing to teach and compliment a good shot.



He also loved the time spent with nephew, Mike, "Wheeling." He was amazed at what they could make it through. The two were an integral part of David's life.



David will be missed terribly! He was an amazing husband, father, brother, son, uncle and friend.



He is survived by his wife, DyAnn; daughter, DaLaca (Laci); mother, Joann Vedin; brothers, Shawn (Kathie) Jones, Ron Simons, Norm Simons; sisters, Cindy (Glenn) Romberg, Signe (Jeff) Beadle and Phyllis (Scott) Zehm.



David was preceded in death by fathers, Norm Simons and Elmo Vedin; brother, Tom Simons; sisters, Norma (Chick) Foust and Della Mayberg.



He enlisted in the US Army where he became an airborne ranger. David returned to Port Angeles and worked in the logging industry.

A Celebration of Life will be held at Salt Creek Recreation area on September 28th, at 3:30 PM.

