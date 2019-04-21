Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Deborah Joy (Snydal) Hinds. View Sign

Deborah Snydal Hinds (née Deborah Joy Snydal) died on April 14, 2019, after years of treatment for pancreatic cancer. She was 64 years old and is survived by her husband, Jeff; her son, Harry (along with his wife, Preeti, and their children Riya and Hudson); and her daughter, Emma (with her husband, Kris).



She lived almost all of her life in Port Angeles, and she and Jeff were second generation Pepsi Cola bottlers, taking over from Art and Doris Snydal. Their son Harry and his wife Preeti are now the third-generation proprietors of Peninsula Bottling Company. Besides waging war on Coca Cola, Debbie loved photography, Arabian horses, her dog, Funny Girl, movies, TV, science fiction/fantasy novels, and volunteering with Soroptimist. And, of course, laughing - Debbie's family and friends all reminisce about her giant, larger-than-life laugh.



Debbie's family would like to express their gratitude to Debbie's healthcare team at Virginia Mason, particularly her oncologist, Dr. Bruce Lin, as well as her longtime primary care physician, Dr. Michael Clancy. Dying from cancer does not mean losing a battle; she lived an amazing, happy life, and was blessed with more time than most given her diagnosis, meaning she got to meet both of her grandchildren. Debbie believes she is now headed off on a grand adventure.



A Celebration of Life will be held on Sunday, June 2nd. Those wishing to make a donation in memory of Debbie may contribute, in her name, to Volunteer Hospice of Clallam County.



Debbie's family and friends contributed a paragraph of their favorite memory, which we wanted to share. We look forward to sharing more memories at Debbie's Celebration of Life.



Her husband, Jeff: I loved Debbie, and I always will. I fell in love with her the moment I saw her across the room at a University of Washington dance, in 1973. We began our journey together that night, and I hope it will continue someday. I think of all the trips we took together. Trips all over the world to see fantastic places. Travel with friends, and making new friends. Trips to horse shows with our daughter, and trips to fish for trout with our son. Trips to visit family and friends. Trips to witness weddings. Trips to help our family and friends bury their loved ones. Debbie was so full of life and love. She loved her horses, her Funny Girl, and her photography. She loved our family and our friends. She loved our children, our grandchildren, and she loved me. I will miss her terribly. Goodbye, Debbie Dear.



Her daughter, Emma Lehnhardt: My favorite memory of my Mom is a bit embarrassing, but she always said she raised us with equal parts embarrassment and sarcasm, so all's fair! Growing up, the forested mountaintop behind our house was seemingly empty, and we often took walks up the hill into the woods. Once we stumbled upon a bee's nest, and Mom told us to take off running. We were faster than she was, mostly because she was laughing her head off and screaming in fear at the same time while trying to run. She also kept exclaiming, in between hoots of laughter, that she was going to pee her pants. Well, she ended up stopping and did indeed pee her pants, standing there laughing being stung by angry bees.



Her daughter-in-law, Preeti Hinds: Who is luckier than me to have a mother- in-law like Debbie? At risk of sounding like cliché, she was larger than life; that life could not literally be contained in her any longer. Her laugh. Her voice. Her presence. Her love. Her clever sarcasm. Her friendships. Her brutal honesty. Her ability to make you feel special. I've experienced 'Debbie' memories of a lifetime in a short 5+ years. Our kids, Riya and Hudson, are fortunate to have known her. The zillions of pictures that their Mio took of them immortalize every memory. Debbie's eye always captured the spirit and essence of her grandkids like no one else could. The kids will relive those moments knowing that their Mio loved them unconditionally. She opened her heart and her home to us even in her darkest times. Her light will always shine on our family. I will forever hear her laughter and exuberance in my Riya. I will see her kind blue eyes in my Hudson. I will enjoy her love, sense of humor and sarcasm in my Harry. Debbie has moved on to her next chapter but she has left behind her best parts for me.



Her sister and brother in law, Kim and Kelly O'Brien: We have thousands of memories of Debbie. However, perhaps the one that stands out right now is the day we first met her. It was January 1974, and Debbie came bouncing into 642 North Lake Road with her big smile, the ever-present dimple in her cheek and her boisterous laugh. She grabbed our hearts immediately! In particular, she stole our Dad's heart and impressed him with her wit, wisdom and humor. Kelly remembers me saying at the time "if Dad had a will, Debbie would be his sole beneficiary!" He was so happy for and proud of Jeff to have fallen in love with such a tremendous woman! We are all so much better for having Debbie in our lives. She will always be in our hearts and our memories.



Her sister-in-law, Pam Heinrich: When I think of Debbie, I first hear her. I loved her speaking voice, its timber and inflections. I loved to hear her say my name – she always called me Pammi. I can easily recall her deep, throaty chuckle, which would - and often did - become a roar of laughter. She took a great delight in the wonders and absurdities of life, and her great good humor was infectious. I'll have what she's having. You wanted to be around Debbie, lest you miss out. She has fought this terrible cancer with remarkable, but unsurprising, grit and grace. I loved her and will miss her so very much.



Her brother-in-law, Win Hinds, and family: When our family thinks of Deb we think of her beautiful, boisterous laugh. It was so full and contagious you just had to laugh with her. A funny story about that great laugh was when our family went to Port Angeles to visit in the summer of 1995. We drove out to their beautiful home. Jeff and Harry were outside while the ladies were inside. After hugs and kisses outside we ventured inside to be greeted by Deb-more hugs and kisses. Jacquie was just over 4 at the time, and when Deb let out one of those loud, and frequent laughs, Jacquie got scared and hid behind the couch. It took us a while to coax her out and convince her that it was just Aunt Debbie laughing. Periodically this story will come up when we get together as a family, and we get a good chuckle out of it. Many thanks Deb, you always give much joy in so many ways to those around you.



Her friends Alan and Debbie Winslow: Some of the happiest memories of our dear friend Debbie are from our two river cruises in Europe. She had so much fun! On the Rhine River cruise, she brought along her camera and various lenses. A favorite memory would be of her on the top deck of the river boat, with her tripod and telephoto lens, taking photos of the castles along the Rhine. She especially enjoyed the city of Lucerne, Switzerland. While there, the four of us had a special dinner on a moored 1908 paddle steamer boat, with views of the lake and mountains. We will always remember that night and the laughs we shared.



On our second trip to Europe, we were on a Danube River cruise, beginning in Budapest. A favorite memory was cruising through the heart of Budapest at night, with Debbie beautifully capturing the stunning city skyline with her photography. Debbie's outgoing personality always brought fun to our shared table with others onboard. One night at dinner, she had joked with our server that she could not decide which dessert she wanted, so she would like them all. He appeared a few minutes later with a large platter all the different desserts just for her! Of course, the whole table was laughing as we helped her with tasting them all. Debbie's laughter and love for life were contagious. We will cherish our memories of her forever.

Deborah Snydal Hinds (née Deborah Joy Snydal) died on April 14, 2019, after years of treatment for pancreatic cancer. She was 64 years old and is survived by her husband, Jeff; her son, Harry (along with his wife, Preeti, and their children Riya and Hudson); and her daughter, Emma (with her husband, Kris).She lived almost all of her life in Port Angeles, and she and Jeff were second generation Pepsi Cola bottlers, taking over from Art and Doris Snydal. Their son Harry and his wife Preeti are now the third-generation proprietors of Peninsula Bottling Company. Besides waging war on Coca Cola, Debbie loved photography, Arabian horses, her dog, Funny Girl, movies, TV, science fiction/fantasy novels, and volunteering with Soroptimist. And, of course, laughing - Debbie's family and friends all reminisce about her giant, larger-than-life laugh.Debbie's family would like to express their gratitude to Debbie's healthcare team at Virginia Mason, particularly her oncologist, Dr. Bruce Lin, as well as her longtime primary care physician, Dr. Michael Clancy. Dying from cancer does not mean losing a battle; she lived an amazing, happy life, and was blessed with more time than most given her diagnosis, meaning she got to meet both of her grandchildren. Debbie believes she is now headed off on a grand adventure.A Celebration of Life will be held on Sunday, June 2nd. Those wishing to make a donation in memory of Debbie may contribute, in her name, to Volunteer Hospice of Clallam County.Debbie's family and friends contributed a paragraph of their favorite memory, which we wanted to share. We look forward to sharing more memories at Debbie's Celebration of Life.Her husband, Jeff: I loved Debbie, and I always will. I fell in love with her the moment I saw her across the room at a University of Washington dance, in 1973. We began our journey together that night, and I hope it will continue someday. I think of all the trips we took together. Trips all over the world to see fantastic places. Travel with friends, and making new friends. Trips to horse shows with our daughter, and trips to fish for trout with our son. Trips to visit family and friends. Trips to witness weddings. Trips to help our family and friends bury their loved ones. Debbie was so full of life and love. She loved her horses, her Funny Girl, and her photography. She loved our family and our friends. She loved our children, our grandchildren, and she loved me. I will miss her terribly. Goodbye, Debbie Dear.Her daughter, Emma Lehnhardt: My favorite memory of my Mom is a bit embarrassing, but she always said she raised us with equal parts embarrassment and sarcasm, so all's fair! Growing up, the forested mountaintop behind our house was seemingly empty, and we often took walks up the hill into the woods. Once we stumbled upon a bee's nest, and Mom told us to take off running. We were faster than she was, mostly because she was laughing her head off and screaming in fear at the same time while trying to run. She also kept exclaiming, in between hoots of laughter, that she was going to pee her pants. Well, she ended up stopping and did indeed pee her pants, standing there laughing being stung by angry bees.Her daughter-in-law, Preeti Hinds: Who is luckier than me to have a mother- in-law like Debbie? At risk of sounding like cliché, she was larger than life; that life could not literally be contained in her any longer. Her laugh. Her voice. Her presence. Her love. Her clever sarcasm. Her friendships. Her brutal honesty. Her ability to make you feel special. I've experienced 'Debbie' memories of a lifetime in a short 5+ years. Our kids, Riya and Hudson, are fortunate to have known her. The zillions of pictures that their Mio took of them immortalize every memory. Debbie's eye always captured the spirit and essence of her grandkids like no one else could. The kids will relive those moments knowing that their Mio loved them unconditionally. She opened her heart and her home to us even in her darkest times. Her light will always shine on our family. I will forever hear her laughter and exuberance in my Riya. I will see her kind blue eyes in my Hudson. I will enjoy her love, sense of humor and sarcasm in my Harry. Debbie has moved on to her next chapter but she has left behind her best parts for me.Her sister and brother in law, Kim and Kelly O'Brien: We have thousands of memories of Debbie. However, perhaps the one that stands out right now is the day we first met her. It was January 1974, and Debbie came bouncing into 642 North Lake Road with her big smile, the ever-present dimple in her cheek and her boisterous laugh. She grabbed our hearts immediately! In particular, she stole our Dad's heart and impressed him with her wit, wisdom and humor. Kelly remembers me saying at the time "if Dad had a will, Debbie would be his sole beneficiary!" He was so happy for and proud of Jeff to have fallen in love with such a tremendous woman! We are all so much better for having Debbie in our lives. She will always be in our hearts and our memories.Her sister-in-law, Pam Heinrich: When I think of Debbie, I first hear her. I loved her speaking voice, its timber and inflections. I loved to hear her say my name – she always called me Pammi. I can easily recall her deep, throaty chuckle, which would - and often did - become a roar of laughter. She took a great delight in the wonders and absurdities of life, and her great good humor was infectious. I'll have what she's having. You wanted to be around Debbie, lest you miss out. She has fought this terrible cancer with remarkable, but unsurprising, grit and grace. I loved her and will miss her so very much.Her brother-in-law, Win Hinds, and family: When our family thinks of Deb we think of her beautiful, boisterous laugh. It was so full and contagious you just had to laugh with her. A funny story about that great laugh was when our family went to Port Angeles to visit in the summer of 1995. We drove out to their beautiful home. Jeff and Harry were outside while the ladies were inside. After hugs and kisses outside we ventured inside to be greeted by Deb-more hugs and kisses. Jacquie was just over 4 at the time, and when Deb let out one of those loud, and frequent laughs, Jacquie got scared and hid behind the couch. It took us a while to coax her out and convince her that it was just Aunt Debbie laughing. Periodically this story will come up when we get together as a family, and we get a good chuckle out of it. Many thanks Deb, you always give much joy in so many ways to those around you.Her friends Alan and Debbie Winslow: Some of the happiest memories of our dear friend Debbie are from our two river cruises in Europe. She had so much fun! On the Rhine River cruise, she brought along her camera and various lenses. A favorite memory would be of her on the top deck of the river boat, with her tripod and telephoto lens, taking photos of the castles along the Rhine. She especially enjoyed the city of Lucerne, Switzerland. While there, the four of us had a special dinner on a moored 1908 paddle steamer boat, with views of the lake and mountains. We will always remember that night and the laughs we shared.On our second trip to Europe, we were on a Danube River cruise, beginning in Budapest. A favorite memory was cruising through the heart of Budapest at night, with Debbie beautifully capturing the stunning city skyline with her photography. Debbie's outgoing personality always brought fun to our shared table with others onboard. One night at dinner, she had joked with our server that she could not decide which dessert she wanted, so she would like them all. He appeared a few minutes later with a large platter all the different desserts just for her! Of course, the whole table was laughing as we helped her with tasting them all. Debbie's laughter and love for life were contagious. We will cherish our memories of her forever. Published in The Peninsula Daily News on Apr. 21, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Peninsula Daily News Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close