Deborah Joy Starks, passed from PNS, a rare autoimmune disease, November 26, 2019, in Kirkland. Debbie was 56 years old and also known as 'Goose' and 'Starkie.'



Debbie was born in Everett, April 15, 1963, to Shirley Jean Coker and Duane L. Starks. Four days later, the family moved back to Port Angeles, and the Joyce area.



She was active in 4-H, horseback riding, Sylvia Wanners ballet classes, camping, clamming, and farm living with her family. At Joyce, in 1972, she was the first girl to ever play Little League Football. She had a loyal following at little league games with everyone looking for the player with long braids with pink bows!



In high school, Deb was an ace basketball player. Her cheerful attitude, enthusiasm for life, and great sportsmanship made her a favorite.



She was the first girl in Port Angeles ever allowed to finish the school year while pregnant. A girl, Nicole Joy, soon became the Class Mascot for the PAHS Class of 1981.



Debbie and Scott Gossard married later that year and had two more children, Marie Jean and Nathan Scott. They divorced in 1991 but are grandparents of six grandchildren. Debbie's grandchildren were the love and heart of her life.



After Debbie's divorce, she became an apprentice butcher for Safeway; a job she held for 23 years until her illness. She was a loyal employee, and highly esteemed by coworkers and her many customers. The customers commented often on how they were greeted by her infectious smile!



At the memorial of her cousin, Cindy Alderson, May 13, 2017, Debbie had the first hint of anything wrong with her. The next day she was so ill her mother had to drive her to the Port Townsend Hospital.



From there she was sent to Swedish Hospital, UW Hospital, the Mayo Clinic and others. She managed to live at home with full time care the last year of her life. She ended up near her daughter, Nicole, in Bothell, with extended care.



At that time, her sister, Judy, led Debbie to the Lord. Another sister, Penny, who lives in Clovis, California, flew up many times and went with Debbie to the Mayo Clinic in Arizona.



Debbie's end of life was at the Kirkland Hospice House, surrounded by all of her loved ones.



Deborah means "Industrious Bee." She was all that! On the ferry to see her grandma for the last time, (11 yr. old) Abbie drew a bee on the wrists of her family. When she got to Kirkland, everyone wanted a bee on their wrist by Abbie! Her Aunt Penny put a picture on Facebook, showing all the wrists with a 'bee". It went viral. People sent well wishes and prayers!! It made Debbie smile and all of us very happy.



Debbie loved the San Francisco 49ers. Penny bought her a ticket to the game on December 29th. When Debbie knew she wouldn't make it, she asked her brother, Mickey and brother/by heart, Rick Perez, to go in her stead.



The Seahawks were contacted to see if the two could use Debbie's tickets and they are going to put Debbie in the program for the December 29th game!



Debbie is survived by her mother, Shirley Coker; siblings, Cathy (Steve) Thanem, Pam (Mike) Walter, Judy (Brett) Wiggins, Cheryl Starks (Jesse) Peinado, Mickey (Diane) Starks, Penny (Andy) Soldo, Pete Starks; children, Nicole (Jason) Lum, Marie (Joe) Gossard and Nathan Gossard; grandchildren, Joydyn, Abigail, Eloise, and Adalie, Dilon and Soren; uncle James (Joan) Coker; aunt, Dorothy Coker; and many nieces, nephews and cousins.



Debbie always said, as a family "we are truly blessed to have so many!"



A friends and family memorial will be held in April near Debbie's birthday; specifics announced later.



Debbie's life can also be celebrated now by donating to Volunteer Hospice of Clallam County.



