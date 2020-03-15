Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Debra "Debbie" Carmichael. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Debra (Debbie) Carmichael (Richards) passed away from medical issues on January 7, 2020, in Port Angeles, at the age of 66.



Debbie was born in Port Angeles, to Ina Amundson and Earl Richards.



She was blessed with four children in Seattle before moving to Yakima, where she ultimately met Bill Carmichael and they married in 1983. Two years later they had a final son and moved back to Port Angeles.



Throughout the years Debbie touched many lives while working at Port Angeles Care Center, First Street Haven, The Landing Restaurant, Carmichael's Grill, Northwest Driving School, Angeles Composite Technologies and the various events her and Bill catered.



Debbie was a caring individual who loved her family and was passionate about making sure it always stuck together. She taught her children the values of hard work, reliability, honesty, integrity and loyalty. Above all she made sure they knew they were extremely loved.



Good food and great company was something Debbie loved to share. She also enjoyed camping, movie nights, riding on motorcycles and watching football with family. Debbie was a kind, loving soul who can never be replaced and will never be forgotten by those who loved her.



Debbie is survived by her husband, Bill Carmichael; her five children, Kattie (Jarrod) Bartlett, David Briggs, Tabatha (Jason) Meadows, Larry (Melissa) Briggs, Adam (Chelsie) Carmichael, and her five grandchildren; her brothers, Ron (Carolyn) Durham, Paul Collins, Patrick (Nancy) Collins; and several nieces and nephews.



A Celebration of Life will be scheduled at a later date.



Published in The Peninsula Daily News on Mar. 15, 2020

