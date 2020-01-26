Guest Book View Sign Service Information Memorial service 1:00 PM Olympic View Church of God 503 N Brown Rd Sequim , WA View Map Send Flowers Send Flowers Obituary

Ann Dewey was born on February 16, 1930, to Nina and Earl Davie, in Salem, Oregon. She grew up in Grandview and moved to Portland, Oregon, when she was 17. At ages 16 and 17, she sang with a band in both the Yakima Valley and Portland.



She met Burt Dewey in Portland and they married in Stevenson, Washington, on June 23, 1950. They moved to Oakridge, Oregon, in 1951.



Ann and Bert moved to Sequim in 1967 and in 1994, moved to Port Angeles.



She worked as head dietician/cook at Sequim Nursing Center for seven years. She also worked at 3 Crabs Restaurant as a cooks helper for seven years.



She spent her leisure time doing what she loved to do; crocheting and entering her handicrafts in the Clallam County Fair, where she won countless Blue and Best of Show ribbons.



She attended The Olympic View Church of God.



Her loving family members that have gone on ahead of her are husband, Burton Dewey; son, Bernny Dewey; daughter, Sherry Morris; and grandsons, Robert Morris and Gabe Rygaard



Ann is survived by three children, daughter, Kathy (Craig) Rygaard, son, Donald (Donna) Dewey and Shannon (Duane) Bible; nine grandchildren; and 25 great-grandchildren.



Published in The Peninsula Daily News on Jan. 26, 2020

