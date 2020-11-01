Della was born in Port Townsend, Washington to Pat and Carol Plaster (née Muggy). She graduated Port Townsend High School in 1994, where she was active in sports, especially soccer and basketball. She also studied karate, earning a black belt. She went on to earn her AA from Skagit Valley College where she continued to excel at soccer, even serving as an assistant coach. During her time in Mount Vernon, she actively practiced Soo Bahk Do, achieving a high rank of black belt and traveled to Korea to compete.
Around 2004, Della moved to Bellingham to complete her education at WWU. She gained her degree in Psychology with a focus on care of the elderly, a life-long passion of hers. Bellingham was where she also became involved in performing with dance, belly-dance, vaudeville, and eventually the Bellingham Circus Guild.
She studied performance around the country and went on to make it her career. Whether she was performing solo or with her partner, Della brought joy to the audience at every festival, library, birthday party, school, or to any stage. More than 100 schools around the Northwest hosted The Real Food Show; a circus show she performed with her partner.
Della was exceptional, to say the least. She loved animals, children, helping people, drawing, laughing, and so much more. She was full of joy, and gave her all to everything she did. But the things she did are not who she was. Della described herself as a "tickler of funny bones, master of fun".
Her friends and family say she was a shining star; glowing with optimism. A kind, adventurous, playful person who was full of energy. She never let anybody feel left out or alone, and she would do anything for a smile. Della felt that every day was an opportunity to see, do, or learn something new. She made the most of every moment and the world was a better place for having her walk, run, and play on it's surface.
It is an understatement to say that Della loved life. Every person that met her was happier simply by having her light shine on them. Nothing was more important to Della than her family and ever-growing list of friends. She effortlessly expressed her devotion in every word and gesture. The love and joy she radiated will never be forgotten and we will never stop missing her twinkling eyes and beautiful smile.
On Sunday, October 18th, our world lost this amazing person to a tragic car accident in Montana. The loss of this wonderful, kind individual is heartbreaking for those who knew her. There will forever be a piece missing from our lives.
Della is survived by her parents, Pat and Carol Plaster, her partner, Wren Schultz, her sister Darcy Veltri, her nephew, Thaddeus Veltri, numerous extended family, and innumerable friends. She has been reunited in spirit with her brother, Duane, who passed away in 2017.
The light of Della Moustachella will always shine in our hearts and memory.
In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to the Bellingham Circus Guild.
To learn more about Della, please visit her web site dellamoustachella.com