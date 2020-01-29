Delores Marie Clark (Casey) Cook (1929 - 2020)
Delores Marie Clark (Casey) Cook died from natural causes at her Sequim residence.

She was 90.

Services: Visitation, 9 a.m. to noon, Friday, Jan. 31 at Whispering Pines Funeral Home, 3168 NE Third St., Prineville, Oregon. Funeral will follow at 12:30 At Whispering Pines Funeral Home. Interment to follow at Juniper Haven Cemetery, 1555 N. Main St., Prineville, Oregon.

Whispering Pines Funeral Home, Prineville, Oregon, is in charge of arrangements.

Published in The Peninsula Daily News on Jan. 29, 2020
