Obituary Guest Book View Sign

Denise Ray McClain was born on June 6, 1951, in Bremerton, to Henry Kraft and Norma Jean York, just minutes after her twin brother, Dennis (Marki). Brothers, Doug and Dean (Barbara) followed shortly thereafter.



Denise relocated to Oxnard, California, at the age of 12; where she later met her future husband, Charles McClain.



They were married on August 22, 1970, and were approaching their 49th wedding anniversary.



In addition to her husband, Denise is survived by three sons, Charles Henry (Beth), Brian John and David Michael (Nyisha), and four grandchildren, Stone, Rhiannon, Odin and Orion.



She was preceded in death by one son, Thomas Patrick and one grandson, Sterling, a twin to Stone.



Denise was a musician, a wife, a mother, a grandmother and a friend. One of her greatest joys was seeing her students grow both as musicians and as people. Many went to State Solo and Ensemble competitions. All her students were winners.



Denise loved her husband. She loved her sons. But she had a special place in her heart for her grandchildren. Grandma "DiDi" loved to hold them (when they would let her); the newest additions, Odin and Orion, also twins, were born on December 23, 2018. She looked forward to Charlie's retirement and their move to California to be closer to them.



Denise loved her friends, both in and out of Queen of Angels and St. Joseph Parishes. They shared a love of music, liturgy and the gospel. They laughed together, prayed together and especially ate together.



Please join the family at the Vigil Service on Wednesday, April 24, at 7 PM, and the Funeral Mass on April 25, at 11 AM, both at Queen of Angels Church. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Vincent de Paul or to the Clallam County Food Bank.



Denise did not believe in wearing black at funerals. Her favorite colors were yellow and white. Please join us in honoring her with those colors. Denise Ray McClain was born on June 6, 1951, in Bremerton, to Henry Kraft and Norma Jean York, just minutes after her twin brother, Dennis (Marki). Brothers, Doug and Dean (Barbara) followed shortly thereafter.Denise relocated to Oxnard, California, at the age of 12; where she later met her future husband, Charles McClain.They were married on August 22, 1970, and were approaching their 49th wedding anniversary.In addition to her husband, Denise is survived by three sons, Charles Henry (Beth), Brian John and David Michael (Nyisha), and four grandchildren, Stone, Rhiannon, Odin and Orion.She was preceded in death by one son, Thomas Patrick and one grandson, Sterling, a twin to Stone.Denise was a musician, a wife, a mother, a grandmother and a friend. One of her greatest joys was seeing her students grow both as musicians and as people. Many went to State Solo and Ensemble competitions. All her students were winners.Denise loved her husband. She loved her sons. But she had a special place in her heart for her grandchildren. Grandma "DiDi" loved to hold them (when they would let her); the newest additions, Odin and Orion, also twins, were born on December 23, 2018. She looked forward to Charlie's retirement and their move to California to be closer to them.Denise loved her friends, both in and out of Queen of Angels and St. Joseph Parishes. They shared a love of music, liturgy and the gospel. They laughed together, prayed together and especially ate together.Please join the family at the Vigil Service on Wednesday, April 24, at 7 PM, and the Funeral Mass on April 25, at 11 AM, both at Queen of Angels Church. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Vincent de Paul or to the Clallam County Food Bank.Denise did not believe in wearing black at funerals. Her favorite colors were yellow and white. Please join us in honoring her with those colors. Published in The Peninsula Daily News on Apr. 21, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Peninsula Daily News Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close