On April 21, 2020, lifelong Port Angeles resident, Dennis Duncan, died peacefully with family at his side. He was a master storyteller, but his greatest story was the one he lived.
Dennis Andrew Duncan was born September 22, 1934, to William and Florence Duncan. When the midwife was preparing to leave, Dennis' mother announced that she wasn't done yet. Soon after, twin brother Daniel Arthur joined the family.
Dennis grew up in Port Angeles and Joyce. He was one of three students to graduate from Joyce High School in 1952.
In September 1953, he married high school sweetheart Dorothy Halberg, his one true love. They attended college at Western in Bellingham where daughter Christine was born.
The family moved back to the Port Angeles area where Dennis got his first teaching job. For the next thirty years, "Mr. D." was an extraordinary, innovative teacher. His philosophy was to help students learn thinking skills, that curiosity about the world is as essential to our existence as air and water.
Over the years, many students reconnected with him to tell him how much his teaching had influenced their lives. He was That One Teacher, the one that inspired them and helped them to believe in themselves.
Family was always the most important part of Dennis' life. To his daughters, Chris, Kathy, Laura, and Linda, and son, Pete, he was an involved dad before that was an accepted norm. He read and told stories to his kids, played games, and actively participated in all aspects of their lives. He taught his family about unconditional love, ruthless Scrabble, and that plumbing really ought to be left to the professionals.
Dennis, with his wife Dorothy, was invested in the community and volunteered time and energy to making Port Angeles a better place to live. There was a special place in their hearts for education and the welfare of children. Together, they founded Port Angeles Children's Theater, taught numerous classes at Holy Trinity Lutheran Church, and gave their time and talents throughout the community. Dennis served on several boards, including First Step Family Support Center and on the Peninsula College Board of Trustees.
After Dennis retired from teaching, he became fascinated with storytelling and the power of stories to connect with others. He wove his magical yarns for children throughout Port Angeles and Sequim and points beyond. Bringing tales to classrooms and festivals, "The Story Man" shared his unique energy and talent with thousands of kids (and adults!) during his story telling career. He told stories right up to the end of his life.
Dennis was preceded in death by wife, Dorothy; daughter, Christine Krattli, and granddaughter Rachel Braun.
He is survived by daughters and sons-in-law, Kathy and Scott Braun, Laura and Al Boss, Linda and Grant Huglin, Dick Krattli, and son and daughter-in-law, Pete and Michele Duncan. He was "Boompie" to grandchildren and their spouses Jessica and Zach Miller, Andrea and Chris Klein, Chelsea and Caspar Hickman, Eric Braun, Kendra Huglin, Julia and Ben Greenway, Nathan Boss, Stewart Duncan, and Ty Kuhn. He was "Great Boompie" to Hannah and Abby Miller, Stella and Ellery Klein, and Molly, Emerald, Darla, and Sienna Greenway. He is also survived by brothers, Dan and Dewey Duncan and a large extended family and network of friends who loved him deeply.
Dennis was a man of great faith and compassion. Memorial contributions can be made to Holy Trinity Lutheran Church, the Port Angeles Food Bank, and The Alzheimer's Association.
A Celebration of Life will be scheduled at a later time.
Published in Peninsula Daily News on May 10, 2020.