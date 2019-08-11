Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Dennis D. Reynolds. View Sign Service Information Drennan & Ford Funeral Home and Crematory - Port Angeles 260 MONROE RD PORT ANGELES , WA 98362 (360)-457-1210 Memorial Mass 10:00 AM St. Cecilia Church 1310 Madison Ave N. Bainbridge Island , WA View Map Send Flowers Obituary

July 26, 2019, was "graduation day" for our Uncle Buck. Dennis Dean Reynolds was born on July 11, 1947, in Port Angeles, to Mary Marguerite (Marge) Reynolds and William Mason Reynolds along with his twin brother David Joseph.



Their parents and older brother William Mason (Rock) Reynolds, Jr., preceded Dennis in death.



He is survived by his wife Tedi; brother Dave; younger brother Jeff; sister Sharon Freeland; sons Deron and Todd; daughter Jennifer; grandchildren Luna, Tyler and Shizuku; and the many in-laws, cousins, nieces and nephews he treasured.



After graduating from Port Angeles High School, Dennis attended Saint Martins College in Lacey, where he played baseball, worked as the Sports Publicity Manager and received a degree in Government in 1969. In that same year he married fellow Saint Martins Saint Tedi Charlene Johnson. They recently celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary.



Dennis obtained his Juris Doctorate from



From 1985 to 2008, Dennis was a partner in several major Seattle law firms before opening his solo practice, the Dennis D Reynolds Law Office on Bainbridge Island.



For more than a decade Dennis represented the public on a wide variety of matters including the Hanford and Satsop nuclear power plant permitting, the Northern Tier and Trans Mountain Pipeline proposals and the Boldt Indian fishing rights decision.



In 1984 he co-authored the Office of Attorney General's "White Paper" on Indian Law.



In 30 plus years of private practice Dennis represented the BIAW, the Washington State Realtors and numerous non-profit associations on cutting edge legal issues related to governmental regulation of private property owners and land development and use. He handled one of the first appeals to the Growth Management Hearings Board which established the principle of urban infilling.



Dennis worked with a variety of industries, private individuals and interest groups on Growth Management Act Critical Areas Ordinance and Shoreline Master Program issues.



He was involved with Salmon for All, the Exxon Valdez oil spill litigation, and the permitting of Paine Field International Airport. Dennis authored the Mining Laws update of the Washington Real Property Deskbook in 2001 and 2012.



Buck is remembered by his family, friends, colleagues and clients as a person who treasured relationships above all things. He was tirelessly available to support the people and issues for which he cared deeply.



A memorial mass is scheduled for 10 AM, on Saturday, August 17th at St. Cecilia Church, 1310 Madison Ave N., Bainbridge Island, followed by a Celebration of Life reception at the same location.



In lieu of flowers, donations are encouraged to Saint Martins University, University of Washington Law School, The Seattle Repertory Theatre, The Fulcrum Foundation, or any cause for which you care deeply.



