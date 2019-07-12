Dennis J. Brown, long time resident of Port Angeles, died on May 21, 2019, in Reno, Nevada.



Dennis was born in Yosemite National Park to Mark Otto Brown and Ardeth Christianna Rebensdorff Brown and lived in Yosemite, Olympic National Park and Yellowstone National Park.



He attended Franklin Elementary and Roosevelt High School in Port Angeles and graduated from Walla Walla University with a B.S. in Biology and Master of Education.



Dennis began his career with the National Park Service, serving in Yellowstone and Lake Crescent and later followed his passion for teaching. He was a school educator and administrator for the Seventh-day Adventist school system and was very involved in church activities.



He enjoyed carving, gardening, singing with the Port Angeles Barbershop Quartet and was an avid reader.



He is survived by his wife of 65 years, Sharon Edmisten Brown, also of Port Angeles; son, Zane Brown; daughters, Diana Pleitez and Christianna Kelsey; 7 grandchildren; sister, Avonelle Remboldt; and beloved in-laws.



He was preceded in death by his parents, Otto and Ardeth Brown; and a grandson, Spc. Benjamin Pleitez, who died while serving in Afghanistan.



Services will be announced at a later date.