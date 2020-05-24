Dennis Leroy Isaac, beloved husband, dad, grandpa and friend passed away peacefully at his home on May 4, 2020. He was surrounded by family and will be missed ever so much by all.



Dennis was born in Fresno, California on November 21, 1940, to Doris and Lawrence Isaac. His family soon moved to Oakdale, California, where he grew up and graduated from Oakdale High School.



As a youngster, Dennis enjoyed playing with his older sister Loralyn and exploring around Milton, California, (the home of his mother). He enjoyed flying model airplanes, riding his 1956 Cushman scooter around town, and driving his 1949 black Ford Coupe.



After high school graduation he went to Modesto Junior College where he met Diane McGinty, the love of his life. They were both students at the time. They soon became engaged and were married on June 23, 1962. They moved to Arcada, California, while Dennis finished up his Bachelors of Science in Aquatic Biology at Humbolt State University.



The couple moved frequently as Dennis's career evolved. They first moved to Coos Bay, Oregon, where he started working for Oregon State Fish and Wildlife; a career that would last 30.5 years. In Coos Bay, they welcomed their first child, Scott Edgar Isaac, in 1964. Two years later they moved to Newport, where their daughter Lynette Marie Isaac was born. Dennis worked in Newport in association with the Hatfield Marine Science Center.



The family of four moved to North Bend where they happily moved into their first home. He diligently worked on a research project on Ten Mile Lake, outside of Charleston, Oregon. Dennis enjoyed working outdoors and loved staying close to nature. Soon another work-related move to Eugene, Oregon, then finally to Oregon City, where he spent 19 years overseeing the ODFW coded wire tagging program in the Clackamas Office. Dennis retired in 1995.



Dennis and Diane moved to Sequim in 1995 to retire. The couple lived in Sequim for 25 years. During these fun retirement years, they enjoyed their five grandchildren, traveled extensively around the country and volunteered in their community. Dennis enjoyed spending time with all his grandchildren. He brought out the best in each one of them, taking time to appreciate each of their unique personalities. They loved and cherished him.



Dennis and Diane traveled thousands of miles on their motorcycle and in their camper seeing wonderful places across the country. They also spent many years as Clallam County volunteers known to many as the "Week Day Wonders." As a volunteer, Dennis spent many hours working on the Olympic Discovery Trail. He made wonderful friends and enjoyed the work. Dennis was a member of the Dungeness Valley Lutheran Church and volunteered his time there as well.



Dennis was a man of many interests and hobbies. He enjoyed being part of the Straight Turners Wood Turning Club. He created many beautiful wooden bowls and lamps.



Dennis had a real athletic side. He ran in many 10Ks and marathons, bicycled on both mountain and road bikes, hiked countless miles on trails and faithfully worked out at the gym.



Photography was also a passion. Dennis spent many hours trying to get the perfect shot of a hummingbird or butterfly. He loved to look for birds and was a long- time member of the Dungeness Audubon Society.



Dennis loved art and music. He played the guitar, harmonica, and enjoyed drawing. His playing will be missed, but he left notebooks full of unique and whimsical sketches to remember him by.



Dennis was a caring, passionate, thoughtful, funny, intelligent, and remarkable man. He could strike up a conversation with just about anyone about anything. He also had a wonderful way of making you feel special and was very encouraging. He truly could bring out the best in you. The wonderful talks he had with his friends and family will be greatly missed.



Dennis is survived by his wife of 58 years, Diane Isaac of Sequim; son, Scott (Abigail) Isaac of Beaverton, Oregon; daughter, Lynette (Augustus)Williams of Bend, Oregon; niece, Molly Engellenner; nephew, Karl Engellenner; five grandchildren, Cameron and Taylor Isaac, Clara, Erik and Natalie Williams.



His Celebration of Life will be planned at Dungeness Valley Lutheran Church at a later time.



In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to Volunteer Hospice of Clallam County 540 E 8th St., Port Angeles, WA, 98362.

