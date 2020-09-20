1/1
Derek Jon MacDonald
1972 - 2020
Derek Jon MacDonald passed away at home in his sleep on August 31st, from kidney failure. In spite of his health problems, he graduated from WSU in 1997 with a bachelors degree in criminal justice. He worked in the prison system and then moved on to be a case worker. After many jobs he decided to be a long haul truck driver, which he enjoyed. Unfortunately he had to quit because of health problems.

He loved animals and they were drawn to him. Derek loved to laugh and made many friends in his travels.

He leaves his wife Michele Macdonald, his mother Jo Buettner, sister Susan MacDonald, niece Acacia MacDonald, his mother-in-law Sandra Markum, many other family members and friends. He was preceded in death by his Father Ralph MacDonald Jr. and his dad Tom Buettner.

In lieu of services donations can be made to Seattle Children's Hospital in Seattle.

Published in Peninsula Daily News on Sep. 20, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

2 entries
September 18, 2020
Derek: 4-29-2000
Kat Rampp
Friend
September 18, 2020
I remember the day I met Derek back in 1998. It was the day I met my husband as well and from that day forward for years to come Derek was at every important moment in our life. In our wedding, being there for deep grief and deep joy. I always imagined that "Uncle" Derek would be there to watch our child grow up and laugh when they give us trouble. I am devastated that there aren't any more opportunities for amazing Halloween parties, great shows, or just simple game nights. I am sorry we didn't reconnect in time, but you my friend, were always loved and hoped for. You were an amazingly bright and happy part of of our lives. Rest in peace, brother. The world is simply less without you.
Kat McCoy-Rampp
Friend
