I remember the day I met Derek back in 1998. It was the day I met my husband as well and from that day forward for years to come Derek was at every important moment in our life. In our wedding, being there for deep grief and deep joy. I always imagined that "Uncle" Derek would be there to watch our child grow up and laugh when they give us trouble. I am devastated that there aren't any more opportunities for amazing Halloween parties, great shows, or just simple game nights. I am sorry we didn't reconnect in time, but you my friend, were always loved and hoped for. You were an amazingly bright and happy part of of our lives. Rest in peace, brother. The world is simply less without you.

Kat McCoy-Rampp

Friend