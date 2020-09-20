Derek Jon MacDonald passed away at home in his sleep on August 31st, from kidney failure. In spite of his health problems, he graduated from WSU in 1997 with a bachelors degree in criminal justice. He worked in the prison system and then moved on to be a case worker. After many jobs he decided to be a long haul truck driver, which he enjoyed. Unfortunately he had to quit because of health problems.
He loved animals and they were drawn to him. Derek loved to laugh and made many friends in his travels.
He leaves his wife Michele Macdonald, his mother Jo Buettner, sister Susan MacDonald, niece Acacia MacDonald, his mother-in-law Sandra Markum, many other family members and friends. He was preceded in death by his Father Ralph MacDonald Jr. and his dad Tom Buettner.
In lieu of services donations can be made to Seattle Children's Hospital in Seattle.
Published in Peninsula Daily News on Sep. 20, 2020.