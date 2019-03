Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Diana Jean Fisher. View Sign

Diana Jean Fisher stepped into Heaven and into Jesus' loving arms February 25, 2019. She loved her family with all of her heart.



Diana lived most of her adult life in Sequim and is a well-loved member of her church and her community. She was cherished, and she will be so very missed. Diana leaves those of us left here on earth with confidence and assurance that Jesus proclaimed to her "well done, thou good and faithful servant." She was kind, sweet, beautiful, smart, and solid in her faith. Only now will she know the full extent of how God took the gifts she gave and used them to help and encourage so many.



She was preceded in death by her husband, Richard and her brother, Gary.



She is survived by her daughters, Amy Brink of North Bend; Andrea Gilles and Jennifer Fisher from Sequim; her brother, William of Colorado; and her long-time closest friend and sister, Barbara Butcher. Diana was blessed with five grandchildren, Brendon, Brianna, Ellison, Ian and Aliya; and two sons-in-law, Ron and EJ. Diana is also survived by countless friends that are also mourning her loss.



Please join us to celebrate Diana's life at 1:00 PM Wednesday, March 6, at Sequim Community Church.



As a family, we are incredibly grateful to the Volunteer Hospice of Clallam County. These people truly serve with genuine hearts and compassion. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation for Diana to vhocc.org. Religious Service Information Sequim Community Church

950 N 5th Ave

Sequim, WA 98382

