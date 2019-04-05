Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Diane Lee Link. View Sign

Diane Lee Link, 66, of Port Angeles, Washington, by way of Spokane, Washington, passed away on Monday, April 1st, 2019, surrounded by loved ones in Post Falls, Idaho.



She is survived by her siblings, Steven Robinson, Cheri Whitney, Terri Hill and Sharon Hill; as well as her children, Jon Croft (Heather), Jason Croft, Billie Link, Angel Neal (Jerry), Jimmy Link, Dusty Link, Tiffany Link (Leon), and 12 grandkids.



She is preceded in death by her husband, Stanley Link. Diane had a creative zest for life, loved to celebrate each day to its fullest, and never let her age or health slow her down. She was always known for having a big heart and was devoted to her family and friends.