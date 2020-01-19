Dinah was born to Huia and Dinah Cox on April 11, 1940, in Timaru, New Zealand.



She met and married Dudley W. Maxfield on March 4, 1961, while he was serving in the US Navy.



Dinah worked at the Forks Community Hospital and served on the Ray Ellis memorial ambulance.



Dudley and Dinah moved to eastern Washington where she continued working in the medical field. Her most rewarding job was working at Hospice House in Kennewick.



She is preceded in death by her parents; son, Warwick; mother-in-law, Elsie; brother, Jeffrey; and sisters, Gusta, Lorraine and Sharon.



Dinah is survived by her husband of 59 years, Dudley; daughters, Raewyn (Dan) and Jane (Justus); sons, Gary (Whitney) and Wayne (Christine); sisters, Beverly, Barbara, Natalie and Eleanor; brother, Gerald; many grandchildren and great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews that reside in New Zealand.



A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, February 8, 2020, at 2 PM at 1011 Glenwood, Port Angeles, WA 98363.



Memorial donations may be made to Jefferson County Hospice, 2500 W. Simms Way, Ste. 304, Port Townsend, WA 98368.