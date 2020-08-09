1/1
Dixianne Margaret "Dixie" (Spaan) Keltner
1937 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Dixianne's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Dixianne (Dixie) Margaret Keltner (née Spaan) was born in Bellingham, June 9, 1937, and passed away on July 10, 2020. She was born to John and Ruth Spaan, the owners of North Washington Implement Company, the John Deere dealer in Lynden.

During her youth she developed her natural musical talents, both vocally and at the piano.

In her teens and throughout adulthood she nurtured a deep love for horses, a love that would shape much of her later life.

After graduating from Lynden High School in 1955, she briefly attended Whitman College and Western Washington State College before completing Flight Attendant training to become a stewardess with Northwest Orient airlines. She commenced a life filled with travel to many parts of the world.

During her marriage to Jack Keltner, she and Jack, embarked on a three year sailing experience on their boat "Far Horizons" sailing from San Francisco to Mexico, Central America, the Caribbean, the Bahamas and along the US and Canadian eastern seaboard.

Returning to California in 1980, she joined Western Airlines as a travel agent. In 1985 when she retired, her focus shifted from travel to horses when she relocated to Bend, Oregon.

In Bend she kept active with horse training and volunteer animal shelter work. In 2003 she moved to Sequim, bringing her back to her home state of birth. In Sequim, Dixie continued to work with her horses and was also a member of the Olympic Gentle Paws organization training and working with therapy dogs.

Dixie will be missed by her many friends and loved ones. She leaves behind a legacy of friendship and charity to causes she dearly believed in: Seattle Children's Hospital and Research Foundation, Welfare for Animals Guild, American Cancer Society and Alzheimer's and Related Disorders Association.

The world has lost a wonderful friend.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Peninsula Daily News on Aug. 9, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved