Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Dixie Alberta Gaydeski. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Dixie Alberta Gaydeski, a beautiful soul and devoted matriarch, passed away peacefully at the Forks Community Hospital surrounded by her loving family on April 15, 2020.



Daughter of Edith and Hugh Simons, she was born at the Harborview Hospital, in Seattle, on September 4, 1931.



She spent her early years in Woodland, California, then moved to Forks to live with her uncle at the age of 16, after the passing of her mother.



Graduating from Forks High School in 1949, Dixie married her high school sweetheart, Lawrence Gaydeski, on his birthday, November 11th of the same year.



In her early years she worked as a tutor at Forks Elementary School. As the years went by she became an avid seamstress. She made and generously donated quilts, bags, potholders, afghans and hats to numerous organizations in the Forks and Sequim areas.



She was not only generous with her time and charity work but opened her doors to those who needed to feel part of a family. She supported the Forks Timber Museum, donating countless hours of volunteer work and projects.



She and Lawrence belonged to the American Clipper Club where they met many good friends had many adventures traveling the country. She also loved to play pinochle with friends and family.



Dixie was a winner, not only in life but she also won her last game of pinochle with a smile on her face.



Together they raised six children on the family farm. She enjoyed spending time with family and loved it when those grandchildren and her greats came to visit.



Dixie was preceded in death by her parents; her devoted husband, Lawrence; son, Gary; two grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.



She leaves behind her legacy of love in her sons, Larry (Darlene), Ken (Diane), Darrel (Heidi), David (Leanna) and daughter, Karen (Jeff) Wittenborn. Her legacy also includes 17 grandchildren; 32 great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren.



A Celebration of her Life will be held at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made to the Forks Timber Museum, Sequim Cancer Care Center, Forks Hospital Foundation, Sarge's Place or the Caring Place. Dixie Alberta Gaydeski, a beautiful soul and devoted matriarch, passed away peacefully at the Forks Community Hospital surrounded by her loving family on April 15, 2020.Daughter of Edith and Hugh Simons, she was born at the Harborview Hospital, in Seattle, on September 4, 1931.She spent her early years in Woodland, California, then moved to Forks to live with her uncle at the age of 16, after the passing of her mother.Graduating from Forks High School in 1949, Dixie married her high school sweetheart, Lawrence Gaydeski, on his birthday, November 11th of the same year.In her early years she worked as a tutor at Forks Elementary School. As the years went by she became an avid seamstress. She made and generously donated quilts, bags, potholders, afghans and hats to numerous organizations in the Forks and Sequim areas.She was not only generous with her time and charity work but opened her doors to those who needed to feel part of a family. She supported the Forks Timber Museum, donating countless hours of volunteer work and projects.She and Lawrence belonged to the American Clipper Club where they met many good friends had many adventures traveling the country. She also loved to play pinochle with friends and family.Dixie was a winner, not only in life but she also won her last game of pinochle with a smile on her face.Together they raised six children on the family farm. She enjoyed spending time with family and loved it when those grandchildren and her greats came to visit.Dixie was preceded in death by her parents; her devoted husband, Lawrence; son, Gary; two grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.She leaves behind her legacy of love in her sons, Larry (Darlene), Ken (Diane), Darrel (Heidi), David (Leanna) and daughter, Karen (Jeff) Wittenborn. Her legacy also includes 17 grandchildren; 32 great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren.A Celebration of her Life will be held at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made to the Forks Timber Museum, Sequim Cancer Care Center, Forks Hospital Foundation, Sarge's Place or the Caring Place. Published in The Peninsula Daily News on Apr. 26, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Peninsula Daily News Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close