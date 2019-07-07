Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Dolores (Langrill) Briggs. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Dolores Langill Briggs ascended on wings of angels June 7, 2019.



Dolly was born September 17, 1931, to Sydney and Germaine Langill, in Everett, and grew up in several places; Skykomish, Monroe, near Fall City, and then Snoqualmie.



She married Harry Ellsworth Briggs Jr., on July 30, 1948. They soon had four children: Rand, Robert, Mary (Buck), and Pamela (Randall).



They raised their family in Skyway, first in a tiny home near the drug store where she would later work, then moving to S. 129th St., on the corner, where they built a home designed by very close friends, Marlene and Leo Echaniz. Harry shoveled every bit of blue clay that had to be removed for the basement and found an artesian well in the process. He then helped Leo with the construction. Dolly lived in that home until she had to move, in October 2009.



She moved to Port Angeles, where the air was less polluted as she had been diagnosed with Pulmonary Fibrosis. She lived in her daughter's Bed and Breakfast and helped with her luscious desserts and friendship. In her final 3 years, she was a resident of Park View Villas in Port Angeles.



Dolly was a loving mother and grandmother, and a consummate homemaker. She honed her skills sewing garments for her family, and later, countless quilts that were gifted to those she loved and cared for. Her cooking and baking skills were legendary, a gift that she shared with her daughters and granddaughters. She also shared her skills of knitting and crocheting with her granddaughters, who continue her tradition of fine handiwork.



She held a number of positions through her working years, as a waitress, a blueprint courier at Boeing, drug store clerk, and many years a member of the Teamsters Union as a warehouseman; first at Nordstrom warehouse, then Leveld Wholesalers and finally with Associated Grocers.



Her passion for genealogy was sparked by the discovery through Yankee magazine that she had living Langill (Langille) relatives in Nova Scotia, Canada, in 1979.



After retiring, she and Harry visited her many cousins in Dartmouth and Truro, Nova Scotia. She continued tracing her roots and traveled to meet Dundas relatives in Edinburgh, Scotland, and saw in Roselare, Belgium, the church and the village of her mother's Belgian childhood.



She was a three-time survivor of cancer and volunteered many hours of her time to support the American Cancer Society Discovery Shop, in Kent.



Dolly had nine beloved grandchildren, Jessica, Elizabeth, Harry, and Emily Briggs; Sara Briggs, Susi (Vine) and Matthew Buck; and Mallory and Max Randall. She cherished her five great-grandchildren, Gavin and Andrew Buck; Parker Stafford; and Sydney and Meghan Rivers.



She was proud of her grandsons' service to their country, with two serving in the US Army, and one in the US Marine Corps.



She held herself to a high standard and lived by example, and her loss is deeply felt throughout her community of friends, all of whom she treated as family.



Dolly was a member of the American Legion Auxiliary and a life-long member of the Methodist Church.



A Celebration of Life will be held at 2 PM, on July 14th, at the Port Angeles First United Methodist Church.



In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Volunteer Hospice of Clallam County, 540 E. 8th St., Port Angeles, WA 98362. Dolores Langill Briggs ascended on wings of angels June 7, 2019.Dolly was born September 17, 1931, to Sydney and Germaine Langill, in Everett, and grew up in several places; Skykomish, Monroe, near Fall City, and then Snoqualmie.She married Harry Ellsworth Briggs Jr., on July 30, 1948. They soon had four children: Rand, Robert, Mary (Buck), and Pamela (Randall).They raised their family in Skyway, first in a tiny home near the drug store where she would later work, then moving to S. 129th St., on the corner, where they built a home designed by very close friends, Marlene and Leo Echaniz. Harry shoveled every bit of blue clay that had to be removed for the basement and found an artesian well in the process. He then helped Leo with the construction. Dolly lived in that home until she had to move, in October 2009.She moved to Port Angeles, where the air was less polluted as she had been diagnosed with Pulmonary Fibrosis. She lived in her daughter's Bed and Breakfast and helped with her luscious desserts and friendship. In her final 3 years, she was a resident of Park View Villas in Port Angeles.Dolly was a loving mother and grandmother, and a consummate homemaker. She honed her skills sewing garments for her family, and later, countless quilts that were gifted to those she loved and cared for. Her cooking and baking skills were legendary, a gift that she shared with her daughters and granddaughters. She also shared her skills of knitting and crocheting with her granddaughters, who continue her tradition of fine handiwork.She held a number of positions through her working years, as a waitress, a blueprint courier at Boeing, drug store clerk, and many years a member of the Teamsters Union as a warehouseman; first at Nordstrom warehouse, then Leveld Wholesalers and finally with Associated Grocers.Her passion for genealogy was sparked by the discovery through Yankee magazine that she had living Langill (Langille) relatives in Nova Scotia, Canada, in 1979.After retiring, she and Harry visited her many cousins in Dartmouth and Truro, Nova Scotia. She continued tracing her roots and traveled to meet Dundas relatives in Edinburgh, Scotland, and saw in Roselare, Belgium, the church and the village of her mother's Belgian childhood.She was a three-time survivor of cancer and volunteered many hours of her time to support the American Cancer Society Discovery Shop, in Kent.Dolly had nine beloved grandchildren, Jessica, Elizabeth, Harry, and Emily Briggs; Sara Briggs, Susi (Vine) and Matthew Buck; and Mallory and Max Randall. She cherished her five great-grandchildren, Gavin and Andrew Buck; Parker Stafford; and Sydney and Meghan Rivers.She was proud of her grandsons' service to their country, with two serving in the US Army, and one in the US Marine Corps.She held herself to a high standard and lived by example, and her loss is deeply felt throughout her community of friends, all of whom she treated as family.Dolly was a member of the American Legion Auxiliary and a life-long member of the Methodist Church.A Celebration of Life will be held at 2 PM, on July 14th, at the Port Angeles First United Methodist Church.In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Volunteer Hospice of Clallam County, 540 E. 8th St., Port Angeles, WA 98362. Published in The Peninsula Daily News on July 7, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Peninsula Daily News Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close