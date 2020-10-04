Dolores Carol Blore, beloved mother of three daughters and four sons passed away peacefully on September 23, 2020 at the age of eighty seven.



She was born on September 7, 1933 to Agnes and Wano Hendrickson in Port Angeles, Washington.



Dolores attended Port Angeles High School & married Thomas Charles Blore on June 19, 1950. They raised their family in the Port Angeles area where she was a stay at home mother. After her children were raised she worked part-time at Margo's, a store she loved to shop at and McClain's Shoe Store. She was involved with and loved Monday Musical.



She was also involved in TOPS where she enjoyed encouraging and helping others meet their weight goals. As a child she took many years of piano lessons and enjoyed sitting down and playing the piano and singing. She also enjoyed attending the Port Angeles Symphony with her children.



Her favorite color was blue and she loved cats as was evident by the pins she wore and the various stuffed cats that surrounded her.



While out and about she always had Rolos and Hershey kisses in her purse to share with people she came across and in particular with small children who were well behaved. Of course, it was with the permission of their parent!



She also enjoyed her daily walks with headphones on so she could listen to her favorite music. Along her walks she enjoyed other people's gardens and treating cats and dogs to treats she would carry in her pocket.



On a regular basis she loved going to Ediz Hook where she could watch the fish come in & people launching and bringing in their boats. She loved looking after the feral cats and kittens and always had food and water for them. She also loved picnics with her son James Isaac and Becca Orsborn on the Elwha River and stopping by Granny's for ice cream on the way home. Dolores' number one priority and joy was her family and she delighted in spending time with them.



Dolores was preceded in death by her husband, Thomas Charles Blore; parents Wano and Agnes Hendrickson; sister Maxine Carroll; niece and nephews Bonnie Blore, Mike Blore, Jimmy Carroll, Alvin Carroll; great grandchildren, Taelyr Wyman and Tyler Braithwaite.



She is survived by daughters Ginger McKenzie (Don) of Sandpoint Idaho, Carol Hughes (Bill) & Cheryl Blore of Port Angeles; sons Tom Blore Jr. of Sequim, Brando Blore (Christina), James Isaac Blore ( Becca) and Trent Blore (whose wife Terri is deceased) of Port Angeles; grandchildren Melissa Wyman, Tammy Sullenger, Michelle McKenzie Brasch, Bryan Hughes, Orin Johnson, Kyle Johnson, David Blore, Gary Blore, Michael Blore, Bob Hendrix, Christina Upcraft, Sandra Upcraft and Justin Upcraft; great grandchildren Campbell Wyman, Halle Wyman, Makenzie Bond, Jonathan Hughes, Addalyn Hughes, Cohen Hughes, Julius Johnson, Lennon Johnson, Alisa Johnson, Damyan Bragg, Devlin Bragg, Shauta Blore and many nieces and nephews.



There will be a small family graveside service.



Memorial contributions may be made to Monday Musical Scholarship Fund, 161 S. Tara Lane, Port Angeles, WA 98362.

