Dolores Laverne Lewis Franklin passed away peacefully on June 8, 2020, at the age of 86.



Dolores lived the majority of her life in Sequim, where she raised her family. She was an active parent and beloved by her children's friends. The Franklin home was regularly filled with friends, family and lots of commotion which she loved.



She was very active amongst our community; often going door to door to help support school levies, running the concessions at various sporting events and always cheering on her children in all of their activities.



Dolores loved sports, sewing, knitting, canning and was an amazing cook/baker. Her blackberry pie was second to none. She was an editor for the Sequim Press and Sequim Gazette, loved photography and to travel.



She was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Glenn; her parents, Ernest Lewis and Chloris Holm; her sister, Marilyn Lewis; and brother Charles Lewis.



She is survived by her children, Toni Helms, David Smith, Keith, Eric and Todd Franklin; 11 grandchildren and 12 great- grandchildren. She was the oldest of six children and is survived by two of her brothers, David (of Sumner) and Dale Lewis (of Kansas City, Missouri); and her sister, Sharon Miller (Flandreau, South Dakota). She was a wonderful Auntie to all her nieces and nephews and a loved cousin to many. At the time of her death she resided in Tumwater.



Rest in peace Mom, you will be missed



Due to the current COVID pandemic, a memorial service will take place in summer of 2021, Location and date to be determined.

