Don Carleton Blessing was born February 25, 1921, in Enumclaw, to Clermont and Anna Blessing.
He lost the love of his life, his wife Ethel Blessing, in 2015. He passed away to join her on December 28, 2019, at the age of 98, in his own home, surrounded by love from family and friends.
Known and loved by many, he will be greatly missed, but never forgotten. All are welcome to join us for the Celebration of his Life at the Sequim Elks on Saturday, January 11, at 1:00 PM.
Published in The Peninsula Daily News on Jan. 5, 2020