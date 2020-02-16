Edward Donald Farmer, 74, husband of Linda Marie Kelly Farmer, of Honea Path, died Saturday, February 8th at Rainey Hospice House in Anderson.
Born in Killbuck, OH, he was a son of the late Edward Farmer and Roberta Mace Cool. He attended Chiquola Baptist Church, and was retired from his work as a carpenter for Olympic National Park. Mr. Farmer loved to fish and play bluegrass music. He was active in prison ministry and nursing home ministries.
In addition to his wife of the home, he is survived by two sons: Eric Hodgson (Jane) of Port Angeles, WA and Jesse Farmer of Port Angeles, WA; one daughter: Kathleen Michaelis (Tommy) of Clarksville, TN; one brother: Roger Cool (Georgie) of Millersburg, OH; one sister: Shirley Mowrer (Keith) of Jeromesville, OH; eight grandchildren and one great-grandchild.
He is preceded in death by his step-father: Woodrow T. Cool.
Memorial services were held Wednesday, February 12, 2020 with Mr. Chuck Bolden and Rev. Ronnie Powell officiating.
Published in The Peninsula Daily News on Feb. 16, 2020