Donald A. Knapp, passed away on November 24, 2020.



Donald was born to Georgie Irma (Meyer) Knapp and Allison Anthony Knapp on December 22, 1940, in Port Angeles.



He graduated from Sequim High School in 1960 and went into the US Navy, serving until 1964 when he was honorably discharged. He married Patricia Machado, in 1964, and married Judy Shea in 1973. Thelma Durham was his companion from 1991-2017.



Donald enjoyed traveling and camping with family and friends. He truly loved his community and spent many, many hours volunteering for over 20 years coaching kids in Little League Football and Baseball. He was a fixture at the ballfields (the gym or baseball diamond) on Friday nights. He contributed many hours to creating the Sequim Little League Fields; volunteering his children to help, too!



Donald was Volunteer of the Year in 1989 and Citizen of the year in 2001!



He was preceded in death by father, Allison Knapp; mother, Georgie Knapp and brother, Robert Knapp.



Donald is survived by son, Anthony (Jenna) Knapp and daughters, Brenda (Pat) Bistline and Tonya (Larry) Merchant; brother, Delbert "Bud" (Shelly) Knapp; sisters, Janet Emerson, Joann Knapp and Eileen Martin; grandchildren, Chrystal, Trish, Amanda, Christopher, Candace, Angela and Casey; and great-grandchildren, Myikah, Tyler, Arieya, Ayla, Chloe, Brooke, William, Oakley, Orion, Oliver and Ethan; and many nieces, nephews and cousins.



A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Any memorial contribution may be made to the Sequim Little League.

