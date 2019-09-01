USAF, Retired
Don Nelson took his final flight to Heaven on August 21, 2019, with his wife, Betty, and his children, Keith (Nancy), Ken (Debbie), Karen (Jim), and Kay (Todd) by his side.
Don was born on June 4, 1930, in Erskine, Minnesota. He spent his first 22 years on the family farm, combining the hard work of farm life with the joys of hunting and fishing.
Don enlisted in the Air Force during the Korean War and flew over 50 missions over North Korea before coming home.
He met and married Betty, in 1955. The years following brought four children and a variety of adventures as he flew in service to his country.
Don retired from the Air Force, in 1974, and pursued a new career in computer operations. He worked in that field until full retirement in 1992.
His proudest title was "Papa." Don leaves behind loving grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He is gone but not forgotten.
Donations, in lieu of flowers, may be sent to Volunteer Hospice of Clallam County, vhocc.org.
Published in The Peninsula Daily News on Sept. 1, 2019