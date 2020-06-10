Donald Carroll Knowles
1940 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Donald's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Sequim resident Donald Carroll Knowles died from natural causes.

He was 79.

Services: There will be a private family service.

Linde-Price Funeral Service, Sequim, is in charge of arrangements.

www.lindefuneralservice.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Peninsula Daily News from Jun. 10 to Jun. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Linde Price Funeral Service
170 W Sequim Bay Rd
SEQUIM, WA 98382
(360) 683-1649
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved