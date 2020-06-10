Sequim resident Donald Carroll Knowles died from natural causes.
He was 79.
Services: There will be a private family service.
Linde-Price Funeral Service, Sequim, is in charge of arrangements.
www.lindefuneralservice.com
Published in Peninsula Daily News from Jun. 10 to Jun. 12, 2020.