Donald Carroll Knowles
1940 - 2020
Donald Carroll Knowles, 79, of Sequim, passed away at Olympic Medical Center in Port Angeles, on Friday, June 5. He battled Parkinson's Disease for many years, but ultimately cardiac arrest took his life.

Don was born in Lewiston, Idaho, to Carroll and Eileen Knowles on July 6th, 1940.

He married Vicki Ann Rist on February 3, 1962, and remained married until her passing in 2011. He then married Faith Irene Haynes in July of 2012. Don and Faith were active members of Sequim Community Church.

Don was an educator in the state of Oregon for 30 years. He held the positions of teacher, principal, and superintendent during his tenure in the towns of Lakeview and The Dalles before retiring to Sequim in 2010.

Don is survived by his wife, Faith; son, Mike (Laura) Knowles of Port Angeles; daughter, Jill Knowles of Tucson, Arizona; sister, Patricia (Gordon) Luke of Sun City West, Arizona; grandson, Jay (Brenna) Knowles of Carnation; granddaughter, Alison (Seth) Johnson of Spokane; and great-grandson, James Ryan Johnson.

A family Celebration of Life will be held in Lewiston, Idaho, in July. A local gathering of friends and family took place after his passing.

Published in Peninsula Daily News on Jun. 14, 2020.
