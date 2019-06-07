Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Donald David Howat. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Donald David Howat was born in West Seattle, on August 12, 1922, and died on May 18, in Sequim. His parents, Samuel and Mary Howat, had seven children, of whom Don was the youngest.



He grew up attending all grades of school in West Seattle. In his youth, he was a paper delivery boy and was sometimes seen with his pet rabbit on the route. He was later employed by Bartell Drugs to deliver sundries and prescriptions to folks in West Seattle.



After graduation from high school, Don signed up for an electrician apprenticeship at Puget Sound Naval Shipyard, in Bremerton. It may have helped to have his big brother, Al, as the Yard Electrical Superintendent.



After a brief time at PSNS, Don was drafted into the



Upon discharge, Don set up in Seattle working for D&G Heating, wiring heating units and boilers. After a short time, he was approached by IBEW 46 and signed on to become a very well-rounded and highly qualified electrician. Don retired at age 65, but never slowed down until recently.



Don met his wife of 63 years, Phyllis, in 1947, while roller skating in Seattle. Phyllis said, "Yes," and they were off to a wonderful and exciting life.



Phyllis and Don had five sons, Don (Martha), Dave (Terilee), James (Marin), Jeffery (Su), and Phillip (Lauri); eleven grandchildren; and twelve great-grandkids ... And many who would be proud to call themselves family that Phyllis and Don touched. Their home was always open, and several folks stayed with the family over the years.



Don was very engaged in the Lutheran Church as long as his sons can remember. He was Deacon, electrician, and later, delivery person for recordings of Sunday services to shut-ins all around the Sequim area. In the early 60s, he and Phyllis provided the parochial school at St. Matthew Lutheran Church of Edmonds with five students.



Don was a volunteer for the Sequim Food Bank for years. In his later years, he was all over town, going to coffee meetings where he would hand out his card as VP of the Liars Club. Don was known to many everywhere he lived, because of his interest in and love for people. He will be missed.



Services will be held at Faith Lutheran Church, Sequim, at 3 PM, June 15. Donald David Howat was born in West Seattle, on August 12, 1922, and died on May 18, in Sequim. His parents, Samuel and Mary Howat, had seven children, of whom Don was the youngest.He grew up attending all grades of school in West Seattle. In his youth, he was a paper delivery boy and was sometimes seen with his pet rabbit on the route. He was later employed by Bartell Drugs to deliver sundries and prescriptions to folks in West Seattle.After graduation from high school, Don signed up for an electrician apprenticeship at Puget Sound Naval Shipyard, in Bremerton. It may have helped to have his big brother, Al, as the Yard Electrical Superintendent.After a brief time at PSNS, Don was drafted into the US Navy and sent to Farragut, Idaho, for boot camp and A School. As an electrician's mate, he was assigned to the USS Jesse Rutherford, DE-347. He was in the Southeast Asia theater in WWII and was a distinguished veteran.Upon discharge, Don set up in Seattle working for D&G Heating, wiring heating units and boilers. After a short time, he was approached by IBEW 46 and signed on to become a very well-rounded and highly qualified electrician. Don retired at age 65, but never slowed down until recently.Don met his wife of 63 years, Phyllis, in 1947, while roller skating in Seattle. Phyllis said, "Yes," and they were off to a wonderful and exciting life.Phyllis and Don had five sons, Don (Martha), Dave (Terilee), James (Marin), Jeffery (Su), and Phillip (Lauri); eleven grandchildren; and twelve great-grandkids ... And many who would be proud to call themselves family that Phyllis and Don touched. Their home was always open, and several folks stayed with the family over the years.Don was very engaged in the Lutheran Church as long as his sons can remember. He was Deacon, electrician, and later, delivery person for recordings of Sunday services to shut-ins all around the Sequim area. In the early 60s, he and Phyllis provided the parochial school at St. Matthew Lutheran Church of Edmonds with five students.Don was a volunteer for the Sequim Food Bank for years. In his later years, he was all over town, going to coffee meetings where he would hand out his card as VP of the Liars Club. Don was known to many everywhere he lived, because of his interest in and love for people. He will be missed.Services will be held at Faith Lutheran Church, Sequim, at 3 PM, June 15. Published in The Peninsula Daily News from June 7 to June 8, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites U.S. Navy World War II Return to Today's Obituaries for Peninsula Daily News Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close