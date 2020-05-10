Donald J. Camery
1952 - 2020
Port Angeles resident Donald J. Camery died from a cerebral infarction at Sequim Health and Rehab in Sequim.

He was 67.

Services: A graveside service will be held in Arizona at a later date.

Drennan and Ford Funeral Home, Port Angeles, is in charge of arrangements.

www.drennanford.com

Published in Peninsula Daily News on May 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Graveside service
Funeral services provided by
DRENNAN-FORD FUNERAL HOME
260 MONROE RD
PORT ANGELES, WA 98362
(360) 457-1210
