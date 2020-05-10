Port Angeles resident Donald J. Camery died from a cerebral infarction at Sequim Health and Rehab in Sequim.
He was 67.
Services: A graveside service will be held in Arizona at a later date.
Drennan and Ford Funeral Home, Port Angeles, is in charge of arrangements.
www.drennanford.com
Published in Peninsula Daily News on May 10, 2020.