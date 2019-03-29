Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Donald Keith Nielsen. View Sign

Donald Keith Nielsen was born August 25, 1933, on the kitchen table of his family home in Seattle. It was the depression years; the doctor came to the home, was paid $5.00, given a drink of whisky and promised payment later as able.



Don grew up in Seattle, graduated from Roosevelt High, and served with the Marine Corps as Sergeant in the



Don married Patricia. They had three sons, Daniel Eric, Dean Christian and Mark Anders. In 1975, Don married Frances Burhart and her sons, Scot Dean Burhart and Jeffrey Allen Burhart. They later had daughter, Laura Jane, who married Carleton McHenry.



Don had faith in his Savior Jesus Christ and knew heaven with Jesus would be his eternal home. Don's faith and giving heart was always available to help another when he knew the need. Don served as a volunteer fireman with the Woodinville Fire Department for sixteen years, working up to the Battalion Chief position. He gave his accounting skills to his local church, Sequim Bible, as well as in Woodinville. He volunteered for Tax Aid several years, plus helping numerous ones over the years who needed his accounting skills. Don enjoyed giving out bibles with his fellow Gideon's, and being a prayer partner for church Gideon presentations. Don's heart always reached out to those standing on the corners needing a hand out, even to the point to drive around the block to hand out the $5 bill he always had ready on his visor.



Don had a lifelong passion for fishing. He loved catching fish, but his soul was rejuvenated and at peace being out with family and friends, enjoying the calm and beauty of God's Creation.



Don leaves his wife, Fran; their five sons and wives; daughter, Laura and her husband, Carleton McHenry, and the baby Laura and Carleton are expecting in June. Don also leaves twelve grandchildren and ten great-grandchildren; his sister, Millie Myers; brother, Norman Nielsen; and his nieces and nephews.



Don is so missed by those who knew him, but we are grateful for our Savior who has welcomed him home.



A Memorial service will be held for Don on March 30, 1 PM, at Sequim Bible Church, 847 N. Sequim Avenue.



In honor of Don, contributions may be made to Donald Keith Nielsen was born August 25, 1933, on the kitchen table of his family home in Seattle. It was the depression years; the doctor came to the home, was paid $5.00, given a drink of whisky and promised payment later as able.Don grew up in Seattle, graduated from Roosevelt High, and served with the Marine Corps as Sergeant in the Korean War . Don received four medals and an honorable discharge after his service in the Marines. Using the GI Bill and working summers in the Alaska fishing industry, Don graduated from the University of Washington with a degree in Accounting. Don worked in public accounting as a partner in the firm of Baumgartner, Nielsen & Hull, CPAs. Don completed his professional career as the financial controller of Proctor & Associates of Redmond.Don married Patricia. They had three sons, Daniel Eric, Dean Christian and Mark Anders. In 1975, Don married Frances Burhart and her sons, Scot Dean Burhart and Jeffrey Allen Burhart. They later had daughter, Laura Jane, who married Carleton McHenry.Don had faith in his Savior Jesus Christ and knew heaven with Jesus would be his eternal home. Don's faith and giving heart was always available to help another when he knew the need. Don served as a volunteer fireman with the Woodinville Fire Department for sixteen years, working up to the Battalion Chief position. He gave his accounting skills to his local church, Sequim Bible, as well as in Woodinville. He volunteered for Tax Aid several years, plus helping numerous ones over the years who needed his accounting skills. Don enjoyed giving out bibles with his fellow Gideon's, and being a prayer partner for church Gideon presentations. Don's heart always reached out to those standing on the corners needing a hand out, even to the point to drive around the block to hand out the $5 bill he always had ready on his visor.Don had a lifelong passion for fishing. He loved catching fish, but his soul was rejuvenated and at peace being out with family and friends, enjoying the calm and beauty of God's Creation.Don leaves his wife, Fran; their five sons and wives; daughter, Laura and her husband, Carleton McHenry, and the baby Laura and Carleton are expecting in June. Don also leaves twelve grandchildren and ten great-grandchildren; his sister, Millie Myers; brother, Norman Nielsen; and his nieces and nephews.Don is so missed by those who knew him, but we are grateful for our Savior who has welcomed him home.A Memorial service will be held for Don on March 30, 1 PM, at Sequim Bible Church, 847 N. Sequim Avenue.In honor of Don, contributions may be made to the Salvation Army Published in The Peninsula Daily News from Mar. 29 to Mar. 30, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites U.S. Marines World War II Korean War University of Washington Return to today's Obituaries for Peninsula Daily News Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close