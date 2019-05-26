Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Donald Lawrence Alward. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

veteran and Port Angeles native, Donald L. Alward, 91, passed away May 8th, in his Port Angeles home, following a long battle with Parkinson's Disease.



He is survived by his wife of 36 years, Esther Alward; daughter, Darcy (Bill); son, Scott (Vicki); daughter, Toni (Robert); son, Brad (Connie); daughters, Erin and Kerry; stepsons, Jim, Ron (Lisa), and Scott (Tracy) Hendricks; and a number of grandchildren and great grandchildren. Don was predeceased by his first wife, Agnes, and son Donn.



Born October 23, 1927, Don joined the Navy a day after he turned 15, in 1942. He was soon bound for the Pacific Theater in World War II aboard the new Fletcher Class destroyer USS Bradford DD-545. Don, as a Signalman Third Class, witnessed extensive fighting during 13 major battles including landings at Okinawa and Iwo Jima where he witnessed the first American flag raised on Mt. Suribachi.



Upon discharge in 1946, Don went to Topeka, Kansas, where he began a career with the Bell Telephone Company. It was during this period that he met his first wife, Agnes Meinhardt. Shortly thereafter, Don was transferred, to Port Angeles, where he and his wife raised three sons and four daughters before Agnes's death in 1980. He married Esther Murray, of Gardiner, in 1982. Don retired from Pacific Northwest Bell Telephone, in 1984, after 36 years as a repairman, lineman and construction splicer.



Don took full advantage of retirement. A Scottish bagpiper for over 60 years, he started the North Olympic Highlanders bagpipe band. He joined the Marine Corps League, in 1995, and often played at veteran events, weddings, funerals, and other community occasions. In addition, he was an avid outdoorsman, hunter and belonged to the Peninsula Long Rifle Club.



There will be graveside services 1 PM, Friday, June 7th, at Ocean View Cemetery, in Port Angeles, and a Celebration of Life, 1 PM, Saturday, June 8th, at the Clallam County Veteran's Center, 261 S. Francis St, Port Angeles.



In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations may be made to Volunteer Hospice of Clallam County or a . World War II veteran and Port Angeles native, Donald L. Alward, 91, passed away May 8th, in his Port Angeles home, following a long battle with Parkinson's Disease.He is survived by his wife of 36 years, Esther Alward; daughter, Darcy (Bill); son, Scott (Vicki); daughter, Toni (Robert); son, Brad (Connie); daughters, Erin and Kerry; stepsons, Jim, Ron (Lisa), and Scott (Tracy) Hendricks; and a number of grandchildren and great grandchildren. Don was predeceased by his first wife, Agnes, and son Donn.Born October 23, 1927, Don joined the Navy a day after he turned 15, in 1942. He was soon bound for the Pacific Theater in World War II aboard the new Fletcher Class destroyer USS Bradford DD-545. Don, as a Signalman Third Class, witnessed extensive fighting during 13 major battles including landings at Okinawa and Iwo Jima where he witnessed the first American flag raised on Mt. Suribachi.Upon discharge in 1946, Don went to Topeka, Kansas, where he began a career with the Bell Telephone Company. It was during this period that he met his first wife, Agnes Meinhardt. Shortly thereafter, Don was transferred, to Port Angeles, where he and his wife raised three sons and four daughters before Agnes's death in 1980. He married Esther Murray, of Gardiner, in 1982. Don retired from Pacific Northwest Bell Telephone, in 1984, after 36 years as a repairman, lineman and construction splicer.Don took full advantage of retirement. A Scottish bagpiper for over 60 years, he started the North Olympic Highlanders bagpipe band. He joined the Marine Corps League, in 1995, and often played at veteran events, weddings, funerals, and other community occasions. In addition, he was an avid outdoorsman, hunter and belonged to the Peninsula Long Rifle Club.There will be graveside services 1 PM, Friday, June 7th, at Ocean View Cemetery, in Port Angeles, and a Celebration of Life, 1 PM, Saturday, June 8th, at the Clallam County Veteran's Center, 261 S. Francis St, Port Angeles.In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations may be made to Volunteer Hospice of Clallam County or a . Published in The Peninsula Daily News on May 26, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites World War II Return to Today's Obituaries for Peninsula Daily News Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations