Donald Lawrence Schneider, 68, passed away in Port Angeles, on October 12, 2019, after a five year battle with cancer.



Don was born in Bremerton, on February 27, 1951, to Lloyd and Gerry Schneider. In 1959 the family moved to Sequim.



Don graduated from Sequim High School, in 1969. He attended Olympic College in Bremerton, until drafted into the US Army from January 1971 until October 1972. Don served in the US Army Reserves, until 1977, when he earned a National Defense Service Medal and an Honorable Discharge.



Don started working for DelHur Industries in 1972, where he progressed to a Superintendent of major construction projects in Washington, Oregon, Idaho, Colorado, Montana, South Dakota, Wyoming, Utah and New Mexico. Don was in charge and involved in all facets of road, dam, mine reclamation, land cell/closure and pipeline projects. Mechanically inclined and an excellent understanding of operating heavy equipment, Don loved his job and devoted 37 years to this company until 2009.



In 2005, Don and his wife, Carol, moved to Durango, Colorado, where they enjoyed the daily beauty of the Florida River Valley and LaPlata Mt. Range from their back deck. Don loved taking care of his farm, haying the fields and helping his neighbors any way he could. He was dearly loved and respected.



Due to the need for better medical care, Don and Carol returned home to Port Angeles.



Survived by his spouse, Carol J. Schneider of 32 years; five siblings; two daughters, Dawn Dearinger, Lisa Schneider, and stepdaughter, Laura Kase Nagai.



Due to Don's wishes there will be no services. There will be a Celebration of Life in the Spring for family and friends.



Thank you to Assured Hospice for all your help and support and always being here when needed. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Assured Hospice



In Loving Memory of My Husband:



Thank you for your endless love that helps me through each day - And thank you for the memories that never fade away. You're the man I loved and I was proud to be your wife - And every day in some small way I celebrate your life. And though it's sad to think about the way things were before - When we're reunited it will be forever more.

