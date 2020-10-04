After fighting cancer for three years, Don died very quickly and peacefully at home and has gone to be with his Lord and Savior.



He was born in Muskogee, Oklahoma to parents Dexter Anderson and Edna Lee Sailors. When he was ten years old, they moved to Fullerton, California and later to Chino, California.



In 1950, he joined the Coast Guard and was discharged honorably in 1952. While there, he spent quite a bit of time in the Northwest and loved the area. He told himself that someday he'd come back and in 1975 that happened.



Don earned his high school diploma while hospitalized in the Long Beach Veteran's Administration hospital for fourteen months.



He married Margaret Herman and from this marriage had two girls: Alys Lynn Beisley (James) and Connie Lee (Nigel) Joslin. In 1964 he married Barbara Evelyn (Smith) Snyder, which resulted in a blended family of five children. His stepchildren were: Cynthia Lynn (Snyder) Swanson (Mark),



Raymond Gene Snyder and Richard Arthur Snyder.



The family lived in Yucaipa, California until 1974 when Don was transferred to Sunnyvale and then to Bangor, Washington where he helped set up the Lockheed facility at the base. For thirty years he was employed by Lockheed as a senior product assurance engineer. On retiring, he and Barbara traveled the continent in their motor home from east to west and north to south.



In 1998 they settled in Freshwater Bay and loved every minute there until Don became ill. They moved to Port Angeles to be closer to doctors and stores.



Don is predeceased by two sisters, Lorene Lovig and Barbara Jean Anderson. He is survived by his wife, Barbara and children, plus their twelve grandchildren and ten great grandchildren. He loved them all and he will be greatly missed.



Don loved to fish, watch sports, travel and play with his companion dogs.



The family would like to thank Olympic Medical Center Oncology, Volunteer Hospice, and the Port Angeles EMT's, who were called often plus the individual friends that were called so much.



Donations may be made to: Grace Baptist Church, 4221 Mt. Angeles Road, Port Angeles, WA, 98362, Volunteer Hospice of Life or Clallam County Humane Society.



There will be a Celebration of Life at Grace Baptist Church on October 10th at 2pm.

