Donald Lee Wild died at age eighty-one of heart failure on October 16, 2020 in Port Angeles.



He was born in Seattle to John Wild, Jr. and Vera LeMaster Wild on May 27, 1939.



Donald was married in Seattle to Maureen Schier in Seattle on September 14, 1962.



He was employed at Laurel Lanes as a janitor.



Donald is survived by his wife Maureen Wild of Port Angeles, brother-in-law Terry Schier of Port Angeles, brother Lee (Bonnie) Wild of Bonney Lake, sister Camille Curry of Puyallup as well as many nieces and nephews.



Memorial contributions may be made to: Assured Hospice of Clallam County, 1102 E. 1st St., Port Angeles, WA 98362



Funeral arrangements are in the care of Drennan & Ford Funeral Home, Port Angeles.

