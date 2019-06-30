Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Donald Lyle Soli. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Donald Lyle Soli, of Sequim, Washington, passed away on June 9, 2019, at his home in Sequim.



Donald was born May 1, 1930, in a log house on the prairies, at Vang, North Dakota, to Nellie and Palmer Soli. Donald grew up in rural North Dakota and graduated from high school in Langdon, North Dakota.



After high school, he matriculated to Minot State University. In January 1951, he entered military service during the



Upon return from the military, Donald continued his college education and graduated with a Bachelor of Science degree from Minot State, in 1954, and later obtained his Master's Degree from the University of North Dakota. He also spent one year at Sacramento State University, attended Kansas State of Pittsburg, Illinois State University and Chico State University.



Donald taught school in North Dakota for eight years. He then went to California where he taught for 15 years before entering school administration services. He served for many years as Superintendent of Schools in Northern California.



He retired, in 1990, and moved to Sequim. Phyllis and Donald spent eleven years traveling in their motor home, which they greatly enjoyed.



Donald was a very avid walker and started playing golf after retirement. His proud feat was making two holes-in-one, in an eighteen hole round, in his fifth year of golf. He also made a hole-in-one in his second year of golf.



Donald, a baptized member of the Lutheran faith was a member of Faith Lutheran Church in Sequim.



He was preceded in death by his wife of 50+ years, Phyllis Laverne (Huus); his parents; and brothers, Warren, Dale and Laurie.



Donald is survived by son, David (Janet), of Yuba City, California; daughter, Debra (Jim) Hubbard, of Danvers, Illinois; and son, Reid of Sequim. He is also survived by seven grandchildren, Andrew Soli of Davis, California, Aleah Clatfelter of Mattoon, Illinois, Alanna Cavanaugh of Gold River, California, Stacy Borel of Huntsville, Alabama, Erik Soli of Yuba City, California, Sarah Shipley of Yuba City, California, and Tiffany Soli of Corpus Christi, Texas, along with their spouses and 13 great-grandchildren. Donald loved his family dearly. He had a great love for children because of his vocation as an educator.



Donald had requested no services. His family will join in a Celebration of his Life, June 2020. Memorial contributions may be made to Faith Lutheran Church, P.O. Box 925, Sequim, Washington 98382. Donald Lyle Soli, of Sequim, Washington, passed away on June 9, 2019, at his home in Sequim.Donald was born May 1, 1930, in a log house on the prairies, at Vang, North Dakota, to Nellie and Palmer Soli. Donald grew up in rural North Dakota and graduated from high school in Langdon, North Dakota.After high school, he matriculated to Minot State University. In January 1951, he entered military service during the Korean war and was discharged in the fall of 1952. During his time in the service, he married Phyllis Huus from Minot, North Dakota, on April 17, 1951.Upon return from the military, Donald continued his college education and graduated with a Bachelor of Science degree from Minot State, in 1954, and later obtained his Master's Degree from the University of North Dakota. He also spent one year at Sacramento State University, attended Kansas State of Pittsburg, Illinois State University and Chico State University.Donald taught school in North Dakota for eight years. He then went to California where he taught for 15 years before entering school administration services. He served for many years as Superintendent of Schools in Northern California.He retired, in 1990, and moved to Sequim. Phyllis and Donald spent eleven years traveling in their motor home, which they greatly enjoyed.Donald was a very avid walker and started playing golf after retirement. His proud feat was making two holes-in-one, in an eighteen hole round, in his fifth year of golf. He also made a hole-in-one in his second year of golf.Donald, a baptized member of the Lutheran faith was a member of Faith Lutheran Church in Sequim.He was preceded in death by his wife of 50+ years, Phyllis Laverne (Huus); his parents; and brothers, Warren, Dale and Laurie.Donald is survived by son, David (Janet), of Yuba City, California; daughter, Debra (Jim) Hubbard, of Danvers, Illinois; and son, Reid of Sequim. He is also survived by seven grandchildren, Andrew Soli of Davis, California, Aleah Clatfelter of Mattoon, Illinois, Alanna Cavanaugh of Gold River, California, Stacy Borel of Huntsville, Alabama, Erik Soli of Yuba City, California, Sarah Shipley of Yuba City, California, and Tiffany Soli of Corpus Christi, Texas, along with their spouses and 13 great-grandchildren. Donald loved his family dearly. He had a great love for children because of his vocation as an educator.Donald had requested no services. His family will join in a Celebration of his Life, June 2020. Memorial contributions may be made to Faith Lutheran Church, P.O. Box 925, Sequim, Washington 98382. Published in The Peninsula Daily News on June 30, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites World War II Korean War Return to Today's Obituaries for Peninsula Daily News Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close