Service Information Celebration of Life 2:00 PM Port Angeles Senior and Community Center 328 E. Seventh St Port Angeles , WA

It is with great sadness that the family of Donald Olmstead announces his passing on December 7, 2019.



Don was born in Dennison, Iowa, on August 25, 1946, to Justina and Alburn Olmstead.



Don was a long time Port Angeles resident. He loved the beauty of the area especially spending time at Ediz Hook.



He dedicated his heart and soul to the community. Don always offered his assistance to anyone who needed a helping hand.



He was employed at MCI Machinery, Diversity Industrial, and the Olympic National Park where he met a lot of wonderful friends.



Don enjoyed socializing at the Senior Center where he had an amazing large circle of friends and was blessed to have Shirley Buck involved in his life.



He volunteered for many activities at the Senior Center including the Walk for Life, helping with the Senior Newsletter and participating in many Christmas gatherings where he had the pleasure of being Santa Don. To special friends, he was known as Santa Don or the Gentle Giant.



Christmas trees will be planted in memory of Santa Don by his family members to symbolize resilience, strength and longevity.



Don is survived by his sisters, Lois Cargile and Marvel Gray.



A Celebration of Life will be held at the Port Angeles Senior Center on December 27, 2019, at 2 PM.



