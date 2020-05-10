Donald "Don" Owen Moffett was born and raised in Llanerch, Haverford Township, Pennsylvania, to John T. Moffett and Freda (Davis) Moffett on October 4, 1941.



He graduated from Haverford High School. Don enlisted in the U.S. Air Force and received additional training at the University of Indiana before being stationed in Samson, Turkey, monitoring radio communications. After military service, he attended the University of Houston where he studied Business.



Don met his future wife, Miss Patricia "Pat" Joy Miles in 1966. They were married April 20, 1967, in Houston, Texas. Their marriage was conceived and fortified by their unwavering devotion to God and Christianity. Throughout their marriage, service to their church community was always a priority.



Don worked in office machine sales and service while Pat worked in accounting in the oil and gas industry in Houston, Texas. Pat eventually joined Don at his business becoming the controller. In 1990, Don and Pat semi-retired to Fraser, Colorado, where they enjoyed skiing and the outdoor beauty. Don taught handicap skiers at Winter Park, earning him free lift tickets. They were active at Winter Park Christian Church, involved with the Fraser Presbyterian Church, and attended the Perspectives Mission Course in 1997.



Don and Pat relocated to Port Angeles, in 1999, to enjoy the milder climate and the natural beauty of the Pacific Northwest. They made their home on a dramatic bluff overlooking the Straits of Juan de Fuca with a view of Canada.



They joined the Sequim Community Church in 2001 and remained active together until Pat's passing. When Pat passed away in 2016, Don became even closer to his Christian community, meeting and subsequently marrying Tommy Mae Curtis Baker on June 5, 2017.



Don and Tommy purchased a house in Kalispell, Montana, and began spending time in both locations. Tommy passed away on January 19, 2019.



At the time of his death, Don was engaged to Carolyn Gregg and in the process of selling the Port Angeles house in order to live full time in Montana.



Don's passion for his Scottish roots grew along with that of his brother, Dave, and sister, Julie. Don joined the Clan Moffat Society and served as a local convenor for Enumclaw, Highland Games starting in the mid 1990s.



He and Pat devoted energy and financial resources to the organization, taking them to annual Scottish games and gatherings held in many parts of the U.S. with several trips to Moffat, Scotland.



During the last few years of his life, Don renewed his love of skiing, often taking advantage of special rates for seniors.



Don was preceded in death by his first wife, Pat; his second wife, Tommy; his sister, Julie; nephew Ken, and his parents.



Don is survived by his brother, David of Pasadena, California; his niece, Sharon Vinceri of La Crescenta, California; niece, Judy Modica of Tarrytown, New York; nephews, Jonathan McCarter of Houston, Texas and Jeffrey McCarter of Hinsdale, Illinois; and his godson and nephew Jim McCarter of Yulee, Florida.

