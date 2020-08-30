Donald Ray Evans passed away on July 22, 2020, after a final battle with sepsis. Ever larger than life and indomitable in spirit, Don's entire life was full of challenges, both physical and circumstantial, that he overcame every single time. His strength, determination, and optimism served as an inspiration for countless people.

Donald was born on August 10, 1939, in Thermopolis, Wyoming, to Dean and Lillian Evans. His first challenge arrived at age 3, when his father died, due to complications of working in mines. Don recalled fondly that the entire town of Thermopolis cared for him and his older brother, Dean, while his mom worked to provide for the family.

A few years later, they moved to Utah to live with his beloved Uncle Virgil and Aunt Francis for a year. Then the family relocated permanently to Spokane, to be near Don's grandmother.

Don and his brother were traumatized by the move, as it meant leaving behind any father figure in their lives, and living in an unhappy home. Not surprisingly, they became troublemakers. They were eventually expelled from their elementary school and forced to attend a Catholic school, where Don was not allowed recess for two years. Don's grandchildren often requested stories from these years of his life, asking for him to tell them "about the bad things you did as a kid, grandpa!"

A turning point in Don's life came when he was 14 years old. He became very ill while on a trip to Wyoming to see family, and was misdiagnosed by a doctor as having "high altitude sickness." Not worrying about being contagious, he got on a Greyhound bus with his mom and brother, while feverish, and traveled all the way back to Spokane. He was so sick when they arrived in Spokane that the bus driver took him straight to the hospital, where his brother had to carry him off the bus, since he could only move one arm. Don was diagnosed with polio, and spent months recovering, then spent his junior and senior years of high school in a wheelchair, being transported to and from school each day in a taxi cab. Don's famous quote from this period is, "I realized that I couldn't rob a bank in a wheelchair," so he began to think about a different kind of future for himself, and started applying himself in school for the first time.

He said that the transition was the hardest one he ever had to make, but the support of his high school tech teacher, Mr. Dunlap, was instrumental in helping him make the transition. Mr. Dunlap took a special interest in Don, noticing his technical abilities and keen mind, and encouraged him towards a career in mechanical drafting.

After high school, Don fought to enter a mechanical drafting program at Spokane Community College, as the social services organization that was financing his post-high school education thought he was not physically capable of doing the work.

With a stubbornness that served him well throughout his life, Don fought and won the right to study what he wanted to study. He excelled in his drafting classes and was soon applying for jobs. He was rejected for all 26 that he applied for, but he did not give up.

He was eventually hired by Lyle Marque and Associates. Around this time, abdominal pain that Don had dealt with for years started becoming unbearable. Not long after going to work for Lyle Marque, he ended up hospitalized again, this time due to ulcerative colitis.

Don endured 9 major surgeries over the next 12 months, working when he could between surgeries. Doctors eventually had to remove all of his large intestine, and he nearly died. When he was discharged from the hospital, he only weighed 90 pounds. Still, his optimism and determination prevailed, and he went right back to work in great pain and with bandages on. None of his co-workers ever knew how much he was suffering. He continued to learn more about engineering and his favorite boss was Dan Murphy of Murphy Engineering, who took him under his wing and taught him more engineering after the work day was over. In addition, Don spent ten years auditing engineering classes at college at night, while working full-time on mechanical drafting during the day. He eventually became one of the most respected electrical/industrial engineers in the city of Spokane, spending the last 19 years of his career working for DEI Engineering, where he still maintained important friendships up until the end of his life. DEI gave him an unforgettable retirement party in a ballroom of the Ridpath hotel, where hundreds of people came to honor him and his career.

While the challenges that Don faced were significant, even greater was the attitude that he embraced towards those challenges. He became the president of the ileostomy society of Spokane and worked on supporting others who had also gone through similar traumatic surgeries as him. In addition, he started a handicapped bowling team as a way to create more social connections for people who might otherwise be isolated. His future wife, Carolyn, joined the bowling team, and that was the start of the next chapter of his life.

They were married for 42 years, had two healthy daughters, Carrie Sue and Jennifer Lynn, and were the proud grandparents of 7 grandchildren! Don and Carolyn shared a great zest for life, never missed any of their daughters' softball games or concerts, and made family trips a huge priority every year. Their daughters have been given a forever-gift of the unique perspective of being raised by parents that had to do life just a bit differently, but lived it fully.

Integral to Don's fully-lived life always involved him planning his next adventure! Just three years ago, Don traveled with his entire family (17 people total, including niece Dawn, nephew Dean and sister-in-law Lenora) to New York City, where his grandson Evan got to play with the PAHS orchestra on the Carnegie Hall stage.

Only ten days before he died, he and his dear companion Evelia, went with daughter, Jennifer and son-in-law Monty, for one last trip to Spokane, where Don met with many of his dearest lifelong friends and relatives. His beautiful backyard and deck gardens were works in progress and he so enjoyed working on them, up until his last day at home. He was planning to have a giant pig roast and take Evelia to San Francisco in September, which did not happen, but his excitement about the possibility of those two events was contagious!

Don stayed vibrant, regardless of his age and health, by being involved in many different organizations and activities. In Spokane, the Jaycees were a big part of his life and he maintained many lifelong friendships from that group. He was also active at Central United Methodist Church. In Port Angeles, where he and Carolyn moved in 2003, he was on the board for Timber Town, and was actively involved for many years at First Presbyterian Church, which welcomed him and Carolyn warmly from day one. His journey of faith had different seasons, but the pastors at First Presbyterian were so kind and caring, and were signposts to God for him. Pastors Ted Mattie, Wendy Taylor and Matt Paul all blessed him immensely over the last several years of his life.

Don is survived by his dear girlfriend and companion, Evelia Jacobo Sanchez, who made the last two years of his life more comfortable, joyful, and loving. She is a godsend to his entire family. He is also survived by his daughters, Carrie (Evans) Cobb and Jennifer; as well as his supportive and handy sons-in-law, Dan and Monty. Don so wanted to see what the future would hold for his seven grandchildren, who include Caleb, Connor, Cameron and Cean, as well as Evan, Katie, and Miriam Cobb. Don was "Unc" (something akin to "Uncle Dad") to his niece, Dawn Prince, nephew, Dean Evans, and their sister, Deanne. He adored his cousins in Wyoming and Pennsylvania and made special efforts to stay in contact with them all.

Some of those relatives were able to come to the small graveside service that was held for him in Spokane on August 1st, which was an incredible gift.

The family would like to thank the staff of Olympic Medical Center, who cared for him in his final days. The title of "best doctor ever" in his life goes to Dr. Mark Fischer and we are so grateful for his care and expertise over many years! We would also like to thank Don's dear caregiver, Joanne Smith, for her loving care of both Don over the past few years and Carolyn in the years before her passing. Joanne is an angel among us.

Now that he is no longer in pain, we can only imagine the incredible plans he must be making, so heaven better be ready for Donald Evans, a man who was truly larger than life…

