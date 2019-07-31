Donald Ray Nitsch passed away July 6, 2019, at a local nursing home.
He was born in San Diego, California, on September 3, 1929.
He was a long time resident of Port Angeles, having built his home here in the 1970s.
He was a nurseryman, and a landscaper.
In recent years he devoted his time to his art work and carvings. He may be remembered locally for the specialty bird houses he made and sold.
His interests included painting, carving, poetry, fishing, his Bonsai's and enjoying life. He will be remembered for his optimistic outlook, his many talents and his quick wit.
He is survived by his brother Robert Nitsch of California, sisters; Shirley Strong and Bonnie Whitman both of Arizona and a daughter, Peggy Russel of Texas.
Published in The Peninsula Daily News from July 31 to Aug. 1, 2019