Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Donald Ray Nitsch. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Donald Ray Nitsch passed away July 6, 2019, at a local nursing home.



He was born in San Diego, California, on September 3, 1929.



He was a long time resident of Port Angeles, having built his home here in the 1970s.



He was a nurseryman, and a landscaper.



In recent years he devoted his time to his art work and carvings. He may be remembered locally for the specialty bird houses he made and sold.



His interests included painting, carving, poetry, fishing, his Bonsai's and enjoying life. He will be remembered for his optimistic outlook, his many talents and his quick wit.



He is survived by his brother Robert Nitsch of California, sisters; Shirley Strong and Bonnie Whitman both of Arizona and a daughter, Peggy Russel of Texas. Donald Ray Nitsch passed away July 6, 2019, at a local nursing home.He was born in San Diego, California, on September 3, 1929.He was a long time resident of Port Angeles, having built his home here in the 1970s.He was a nurseryman, and a landscaper.In recent years he devoted his time to his art work and carvings. He may be remembered locally for the specialty bird houses he made and sold.His interests included painting, carving, poetry, fishing, his Bonsai's and enjoying life. He will be remembered for his optimistic outlook, his many talents and his quick wit.He is survived by his brother Robert Nitsch of California, sisters; Shirley Strong and Bonnie Whitman both of Arizona and a daughter, Peggy Russel of Texas. Published in The Peninsula Daily News from July 31 to Aug. 1, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Peninsula Daily News Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close