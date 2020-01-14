Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Donna Louise Wilkie. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

~Soway~

Donna Wilkie, descendent of chiefs of the Makah and Turtle Mountain Chippewa tribes as true royalty, was a trail blazer for Native American rights and cultural identity. On the quiet evening of December 16, 2019, at 11:05 PM she passed-on, surrounded by her family at home.



Throughout her life, she stood valiant and proud of her ancestral homelands of the Makah villages of Tsoo-Yess and Ozette and she maintained a strong inherent connection to her family's culture. She instilled culture, traditional song, dance and storytelling, into her family as a teacher and true historian. As a gifted traditional artist she shared many talents with her children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren and community.



In her earlier years, she was a noted jazz vocalist where she performed on many occasions in Seattle and throughout the Pacific Northwest. She earned her degree at the



At her final age of 78, she lived a full and complete life, achieving everything she was meant to. And now she joins the great ones in the spirit world.



Donna is survived by her daughter, Maureen (Jim) Woods; son, David (Cheryl) Sones; son, Richard Sones; grandson, Mark Ray; granddaughters, Angelina Woods and Crisandra Sones; great-grandchildren, Max, Raidin and Bianca. Additionally, a respectful mention that she is also survived by nephew, Wendell Wilkie; nieces, Carrie Wilkie and Alice Murner; great niece and nephews; a great-great nephew; and her partner, Dana Sarff.



A very special thank you to Jan Li Hanson for her expertise, dedication and heartfelt support to the family.



We will forever miss our mom, grandma, friend and relative. Her wisdom, strength and love guides us in our life on earth. ~Soway~Donna Wilkie, descendent of chiefs of the Makah and Turtle Mountain Chippewa tribes as true royalty, was a trail blazer for Native American rights and cultural identity. On the quiet evening of December 16, 2019, at 11:05 PM she passed-on, surrounded by her family at home.Throughout her life, she stood valiant and proud of her ancestral homelands of the Makah villages of Tsoo-Yess and Ozette and she maintained a strong inherent connection to her family's culture. She instilled culture, traditional song, dance and storytelling, into her family as a teacher and true historian. As a gifted traditional artist she shared many talents with her children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren and community.In her earlier years, she was a noted jazz vocalist where she performed on many occasions in Seattle and throughout the Pacific Northwest. She earned her degree at the University of Washington and brought her valued skills back to the Makah Tribal government where she served in the field of counseling, social services, managed the Makah Seniors Citizens Program, was a Tribal Planner and completed a successful term on the Makah Tribal Council.At her final age of 78, she lived a full and complete life, achieving everything she was meant to. And now she joins the great ones in the spirit world.Donna is survived by her daughter, Maureen (Jim) Woods; son, David (Cheryl) Sones; son, Richard Sones; grandson, Mark Ray; granddaughters, Angelina Woods and Crisandra Sones; great-grandchildren, Max, Raidin and Bianca. Additionally, a respectful mention that she is also survived by nephew, Wendell Wilkie; nieces, Carrie Wilkie and Alice Murner; great niece and nephews; a great-great nephew; and her partner, Dana Sarff.A very special thank you to Jan Li Hanson for her expertise, dedication and heartfelt support to the family.We will forever miss our mom, grandma, friend and relative. Her wisdom, strength and love guides us in our life on earth. Published in The Peninsula Daily News on Jan. 14, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites University of Washington Return to Today's Obituaries for Peninsula Daily News Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close