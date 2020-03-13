Port Angeles resident Donna R. Stark died from natural causes at the University of Washington Medical Center in Seattle.
She was 84.
Services: Viewing from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday, March 20 at Drennan and Ford Funeral Home, 260 Monroe Road, Port Angeles. Graveside funeral service at 11 a.m. Saturday, March 21 at Ocean View Cemetery, 3127 W. 18th St., Port Angeles.
Herring-Groseclose Funeral Home, Walla Walla, is in charge of arrangements.
www.herringgroseclose.com
Published in The Peninsula Daily News on Mar. 13, 2020